Inside The Masked Singer stars' mind-blowing homes: Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, more

The Masked Singer is a guilty pleasure that millions of viewers welcome into their homes – and while the elaborately disguised celebrities keep everyone guessing, the judges also play a huge role in keeping us entertained.

But where do Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong call home when the cameras stop rolling? From Jenny's golf course to Nicole's incredible LA views and Robin's swimming pool, they all have plush properties that will give you serious home envy. Keep scrolling to take a peek inside...

The Masked Singer stars have some incredible real estate

Inside The Masked Singer stars' homes

Inside Jenny McCarthy's home

Jenny lives in a five-bedroom Tudor home in St Charles, Illinois with her husband Donnie Wahlberg. Back in January, she surprised Donnie with a sensual bedroom makeover, transforming it from a grey and marble design to a chic monochrome aesthetic that looks more like a five-star hotel than a home! See the incredible transformation in the video below.

During an interview with People, the Blue Bloods actor insisted their pad "isn't extravagant," but it features luxurious amenities such as a pool with a water slide, a one-hole practice golf green, a sewing room, and a Blondies cocktail-themed bar.

The couple have their own golf course

Jenny also showed off the couple's living room in a TikTok video, revealing dark floorboards topped with a cream rug. A grey armchair was positioned around a coffee table and a baby grand piano sat next to the double doors.

Jenny and Donnie live in Illinois

The dining room has gold leaf-print wallpaper and circular lights hanging over the table. It leads out to a vast hallway with a sweeping staircase.

Inside Nicole Scherzinger's home

Nicole and her boyfriend Thom Evans live in a spectacular Los Angeles home that she designed herself – and it boasts sprawling city views.

Nicole's kitchen is open-plan

A beautiful balcony overlooking the iconic city wasn't enough for The X Factor star, as she went even further with an idyllic pool and an outdoor swing.

She told Architectural Digest: "I knew building this house I had to put a swing somewhere, and what better place with this view outside with my baby pool?"

Nicole's home boasts spectacular views

Her kitchen includes wooden cabinets, marble surfaces, and an island unit with an in-built sink and four swivel stools surrounding it.

Inside Robin Thicke's home

The Masked Singer judge and his model partner, April Love Geary - who share three children together - tragically lost their $2.3 million house in Malibu, California to the wildfires in November 2018.

Robin's new home has an impressive swimming pool

Following that, the couple moved into a new home where April shared a peek inside while posing in her underwear in front of glass sliding doors that lead out to a swimming pool.

The Blurred Lines singer's living room features an ornate cream fireplace with a TV mounted on the wall above it and a cream sofa. Two child gates had been placed in the archways on either side of the room, and a grand piano could be seen in the background.

Robin and April's bedroom is painted white with animal print bedding and cushions and a clothes rail in the corner. A nod to Robin's music career, a keyboard, and speakers are positioned at the back of the room with awards and certificates on the wall.

Inside Ken Jeong's home

Ken's home has a neutral colorway

The Hangover star Ken Jeong has shared peeks inside his home on social media. Posing with a colorful cupcake, Ken showed off his white kitchen cupboards and neutral brown worksurfaces.

Ken lives with his wife Tran Jeong

Ken's home office features a brown leather sofa, wooden blinds, and a wooden dresser holding ornaments. A series of newspaper clippings are framed on the wall.

