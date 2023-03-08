8 best mattresses for kids: Purple, Helix Sleep, and more

Need a longer, more restful shuteye? Your kids do, too, even more so than you. Even if children are often resistant to naps and tend to avoid going to bed at the right time, sleep is key to their overall development. A restful slumber is fundamental to their growth, learning, and health, which is why it’s your duty as a parent to make sure that your babies can quite literally sleep like babies.

A surefire way to ensure that your little ones get the proper rest they need is to invest in the best mattresses. Kids may not appreciate a softer foam from the get-go, but they’ll thank you later for it.

What to look for in a mattress for kids

The best mattress for your kid largely depends on their height, age, sleeping position, and other unique needs. But as a rule of thumb, experts recommend mattresses on the firmer side as children tend to be light. It needs to have the right firmness to support their spine and joints, but it also needs to be plush enough for their all-night comfort. Additionally, it’s best if the material the mattress is made out of is hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking and cooling, and of course, durable. For younger kids, it may also pay to have a water-resistant mattress.

Best twin mattresses for kids

Helix Kids Mattress, was $740 now $599, Helix Sleep

Kids grow at an unbelievably fast rate, but this mattress can keep up with their growth spurts just fine. It features custom foam layers and inner springs to deliver the comfort, support, and safety they need, as well as the durability that can withstand jump after jump.

Kid's Purple Mattress, $699, Purple

Whether you have a toddler or a teen, this mattress is designed to accommodate your kid. It adapts to pressure points while still providing ample support and has a responsive comfort layer that cradles smaller bodies. With temperature-neutral gel, night sweats will be a thing of the past.

Saatva Youth Mattress, $795, Saatva

Boasting a flippable design, this mattress is basically two beds in one. The 3 to 7-year-old side features a 5-zone support layer for proper spinal alignment for younger kids, while the 8 to 12-year-old side features a lumbar support zone and high-density comfort foam. Both sides, however, is water-resistant and made with antimicrobial organic cotton.

Best bunk bed mattresses for kids

Zinus Foam and Spring Twin Mattress 2 Piece Set for Bunk Beds, $215.99, Amazon

Just because this option is cheaper compared to others doesn’t mean it scrimps on comfort. It features CertiPUR-US Certified high-density and Viscolatex foams to support the spine and joints, and traditional innerspring for superior softness. It’s rolled and shipped in a box, so you won’t have to worry about complex setups.

2-in-1 Organic Kids Waterproof Mattress, $699, Naturepedic

With both a waterproof side for potty training and a quilted side for comfort that resembles a hug, this mattress is perfect for your kid’s first years sleeping on their own. With layers of organic cotton and premium innerspring, it allows for a comfortable, healthy sleep every night.

Best full mattresses for kids

Puffin Memory Foam Kids Bed, was $749, now $674.10, Nest Bedding

Designed for breathability and superior support, this mattress can increase the quality of your kid’s sleep. Its foam is durable, breathable, and high-performance, while the soft quilted cover keeps them cool all night long.

Eco Organic Kids Mattress, $849, Avocado

Dubbed the “most affordable certified organic kids mattress” made locally, this one is engineered using 100% GOLS-certified organic latex sourced from sustainable farms in India and Guatemala. It offers luxurious comfort with its pocketed coils, and its wool material keeps kids cool in the summer, and toasty come wintertime.

Nolah Nurture Mattress, was $1799 now $1299, Nolah

If you want to splurge on your child’s comfort, you won’t go wrong with the Nolah Nurture. It packs pressure-relieving latex, organic cotton cover, and organic wool for ultimate comfort. It’s also two-sided and flippable, which they can switch around depending on the firmness they want.

