10 best Presidents Day mattress sales to shop now - up to 50% off

The Presidents Day 2023 sales are one of the best times of the year to shop for amazing discounts on your favorite mattress brands, from Sealy to Avocado, Tempur-Pedic and beyond.

If you're hoping to truly refresh your bedroom in the run-up to spring, a new mattress should be on your wish list!

Shop the best Presidents Day mattress sales 2023

To make shopping easier, we've taken note of the best Presidents Day mattress sales to check out this weekend. We've found savings of up to 50% and up to $3,000!

Keep scrolling for the best Presidents Day mattress sales of 2023...

LEESA PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

SAVE $700: LEESA Legend Hybrid Mattress, $2,299 (WAS $2,999)

Did you know Leesa donates a mattress to a family in need for every 10 they sell? And right now you can save up to $978 on mattresses in the Presidents Day sale.

COCOON BY SEALY PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

Cocoon by Sealy 'The Chill' Mattress, Queen, $799 (WAS $1,239)

PLUS A FREE PILLOW + SHEETS BUNDLE WORTH $179

Save 35% on any Chill Mattress Purchase + get a free Pillows & Sheet Bundle, too! PLUS there are 'Bundle and Save' deals like 2 Sealy adjustable pillows for $69, down from $49 each.

AVOCADO PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

ECO-FRIENDLY: Avocado Eco Organic Mattress, $699.30 with code SAVE10 (WAS $777)

Now's your chance to get an organic, handcrafted Avocado organic mattress for less! There's 10% off sitewide - Avocado, Hass & Reed+Gwen - for Presidents Day with code SAVE10 until February 27.

AMAZON PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

Zinus Foam and Spring Mattress - Twin, $84.98 (WAS $119)

If you're on a very tight budget, Amazon is a great place to check out for some jaw-dropping sales. The Zinus Foam and Spring Mattress is a top seller - and with nearly 30% off right now the twin size comes in at under $85.

TEMPUR-PEDIC PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

Ultimate Comfort TEMPUR-Adapt LuxeAdapt Mattress, $3,899 (WAS $4,199)

Save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets, plus more great deals in the President Day Sale event.

LAYLA SLEEP PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

LAYLA Hybrid Sleep Mattress, $1,499 (WAS $1,699)

Get up to $200 off mattresses at Layla Sleep, plus save BIG on bedding, too.

SLEEP NUMBER PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

SAVE $3,000: 360 temperature balancing smart bed - King, $3,049.50 (WAS $6,099)

Save up to 50% off on everything you'll need for a good night's sleep, including a comfy mattress.

BRENTWOOD HOME PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

Juniper Kids Mattress, $413 with code SAVE10 (WAS $459)

Brentwood Home is offering 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10 until February 27.

SEALY PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

SEALY Posturepedic Plus Trusted Support mattress, $1,699 (WAS $1,799)

Until February 28, Sealy is offering $100 off the Posturepedic Plus Trusted Support and Posturepedic Plus Advanced Support, and $200 off the Posturepedic Plus Ultimate Support + Cooling mattress.

HELIX SLEEP PRESIDENTS DAY MATTRESS SALE

HELIX Midnight Luxe mattress - Queen, $1,780.30 (WAS $2,373.80)

When you shop mattresses at Helix Sleep, get 25% off sitewide + 2 FREE Dream Pillows (worth $150) with the code: PDS25.

