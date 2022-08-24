11 best Labor Day mattress sales to shop now for an amazing night's sleep

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all struggle to get a good night’s sleep from time to time. You can't control all of the factors that lead to poor sleep, but there is one big one that you can: your mattress.

Finding the best mattress for you is crucial not only for uninterrupted sleep, but also for achieving peak physical health. If you're waking up feeling groggy, sore and not ready to go, it's time to start shopping for a better mattress. Fortunately, right now is the perfect time to do it.

Labor Day is an amazing time to shop for a new mattress because some of the top manufacturers and homegood retailers around offer big savings on top-rated mattresses. We're keeping tabs on all of the sales as they come available so you can find the perfect mattress for you without paying full price.

Best Labor Day mattress sales

HELIX SLEEP

Helix Sleep's Midnight Luxe Mattress has won a host of awards and you can save a few hundred dollars on it during their Labor Day Sale, ending September 1. In this sale, the more you shop, the more you save:

$150 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $1,250+ with code LDSALE150

$200 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $1,700+ with code LDSALE200

$250 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $2,550+ with code LDSALE250

$300 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $2,700+ with code LDSALE300

$350 off plus two free Dream Pillows on orders worth $2,950+ with code LDSALE350

TEMPURPEDIC

Tempurpedic spearheaded the memory foam mattress movement and its mattresses have only improved with time. The company has a variety of deals for Labor Day, headlined by up to $700 off adjustable mattresses until September 13.

LEESA

Leesa offers a wide range of mattress options for all types of sleepers. Their Labor Day Sale has $150 off the classic original, hybrid, and Wirecutter-preferred Sapira hybrid mattress. Smart shoppers, though, can save up to $700 off a mattress and get two free pillows until September 12.

BIRCH

Birch makes natural, certified organic mattresses through ethical, sustainable processes. During their Labor Day Sale, you can save $400 off any mattress plus get two free Eco-Rest Pillows with code LDS 400 until September 30.

BEAR

Bear mattresses are GreenGuard Gold Certified, made in the USA, and come with a 120-night risk-free trial. They even have a lifetime warranty. During their Labor Day Sale, you can save 30% off sitewide and get two free Cloud Pillows with the purchase of any mattress with code LD30 until September 5.

AVOCADO

Avocado is the maker of the first certified organic mattress and offers some of the more affordable organic options on the market. You can save 10% off sitewide with code LABORDAY until September 12.

BRENTWOOD HOME

Brentwood Home is offering up to $200 off Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Hybrid Latex mattresses with the code LABORDAY.

DREAMCLOUD

As the brand name suggests, Dreamcloud wants you to feel like you're dreaming on a cloud. But you won't be dreaming about these savings -- they're very real. For Labor Day, you can save $200 off a mattress, plus get complimentary accessories worth up to $599 until September 6.

NECTAR SLEEP

One of the more affordable options in the new age of online mattress shopping, Nectar Sleep offers a variety of mattresses for different types of sleepers at great prices. Until September 6, you can save $200 off a mattress, plus get complimentary accessories worth up to $499.

PURPLE

Purple prides itself on its proprietary GelFlex Grid that adds a layer of support for your frame that reduces tension and pressure. During their Labor Day Sale, you can get up to $300 off mattresses and $500 off the Ascent Adjustable Base until September 14.

BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding does more than just duvets and sheets! They also offer a series of mattresses for different types of sleepers. Save on those mattresses and more as Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY25 until September 13.

