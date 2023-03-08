Best mattress toppers in the US to transform your sleeping experience

Want to sleep better but don’t want to splurge for a new mattress? That’s easy. All you need to do is buy a mattress topper!

RELATED: Cozy up this winter with the 14 best mattress brands in the USA now!

MORE: Best mattresses for back pain: Wake up feeling more rested with these top-rated options

Not everyone recognizes the importance of mattress toppers, but they can actually make a world of a difference when it comes to the quality of your sleep. Sure, they may seem like a hunk of fluff you tack on top of your existing mattress, but the best mattress toppers deliver extra support and pressure relief, with some even having the ability to regulate your body temperature. They’re a worthy investment — one you’ll thank yourself later for.

How often should I change the mattress topper?

Most mattress toppers have a life span of three to five years, but that still depends on the type you buy. But since they’re much thinner and lighter than actual mattresses, they can lose shape much more quickly. Of course, the best mattress toppers may have better longevity, especially if they’re made of high-quality material like memory foam or wool.

What type of mattress topper is best?

Whatever type of mattress topper you end up choosing, you’ll still be getting the additional comfort you need. But generally speaking, the best mattress toppers are those made with durable materials like latex and memory foam. Those with cooling properties and additional features for spinal support are also preferable since they can help make you sleep more soundly.

Shop the best mattress toppers

There are nearly as many mattress toppers as there are mattresses, so it can be overwhelming to shop for one, especially if it’s your first time. To help you out, here are some of the best mattress toppers for different kinds of sleepers:

Best memory foam mattress toppers

Lucid Comfort Gel and Aloe Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $119.99, Wayfair

One of the more affordable toppers out there, this option offers contouring comfort for enhanced back, hip, and shoulder alignment, as well as gel and aloe vera infusion to help get rid of night sweats. It’s also hypoallergenic, making it ideal for people allergic to mold and mildew.

Mattress Topper, $445, Saatva

Made out of premium memory foam, this topper helps limit motion transfer and deliver pressure relief. Its cover features moisture-wicking organic cotton for comfort, and with elastic anchor bands, the topper will barely move.

Best cooling mattress toppers

Memory Foam Topper, was $349 now $249, Layla

This topper is filled with copper gel beads that work to absorb your body heat throughout the night, or however long you’re lying down. It’s naturally antimicrobial, too, meaning it’s capable of eliminating bacteria.

Active Cooling Copper Topper, was $469.95 now $349.95, Viscosoft

Thanks to the combination of copper-infused foam and structural foam, this topper not only disperses body heat but also promotes spinal alignment. Completely adaptable, it caters to any type of sleeper. And unlike other toppers, it has phase-changing yarns on the cover that adjusts according to the room’s ambient temperature.

Organic Merino Wool Topper, $339, Nest Bedding

It may seem counterintuitive to have a wool mattress topper if your goal is to dodge night sweats, but this one is actually designed to keep you cool. It’s chemical-free and void of feathers and polyester fibers and is instead made out of the softest wool of sheep. The result? A comfortable, itch-free sleep every night.

Best mattress toppers for back pain

TEMPUR-Adapt® Topper, was $419 now $251.40, Tempur-Pedic

While this topper clocks in at only three inches, it’s made out of the popular technology Tempur-Adapt is famous for. It boasts adaptive pressure relief and the ability to respond to your weight, shape, and temperature.

100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper Extra-Firm, was $511 now $383, Plush Beds

As soft and plush as they come despite being extra-firm, this mattress topper delivers pressure relief, superior support, and a buttery, luxurious feel. It contains zero blends, synthetics, or chemicals, which means it’s completely natural.

Down Alternative Mattress Topper, $259, Parachute

If you want to feel what it’s like to sleep on a cloud or a giant marshmallow, this topper’s got your back — literally. It’s made out of hypoallergenic down alternative feathers and features two layers of plush microfiber to make you feel like you’re being hugged.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.