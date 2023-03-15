Charles Spencer's wife Karen prepares stunning transformation inside Diana's childhood mansion The 9th Earl Spencer lives at Althorp House with his third wife Karen

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, never shies away from sharing photos inside Althorp House, where he grew up with his older sister, the late Princess Diana.

However, the 58-year-old author's latest snaps reveal his third wife Karen, 50, is preparing to give several rooms in the property a spring makeover ahead of their "big weekend". He shared a rare photo of his glamorous wife in what appears to be the chef's kitchen, with stainless steel work surfaces, shelves holding chopping boards and lots of intricately decorated vases. See more of the property in the video...

WATCH: Inside Charles Spencer's family home with his third wife Karen

Karen, dressed in casual skinny jeans and a green jacket, didn't notice the snap was being taken, as she was hard at work arranging colourful tulips into up to 80 vases, according to Charles!

"Preparing flowers for a big weekend at Althorp is no small task - sometimes it takes more than 80 arrangements to further beautify the House, when an influx of family and friends is in the offing. In the latest episode of Spencer1508.com, go behind the scenes and see how Althorp gets into full bloom before guests arrive," he wrote in the caption.

Karen Spencer was pictured arranging up to 80 bunches of flowers ahead of their "big weekend"

"So we're having a house full of friends this weekend, and my favourite part of preparing for that is getting the flowers ready," Karen said in their new video series, before explaining that 10 bedrooms, the library and the drawing rooms are on her list to spruce up ahead of the weekend.

She added: "It can feel a tiny bit museumy, it can feel a little dead and then when you get the flowers in there, it does bring it to life in a different way."

The late Princess Diana was buried at the Oval Lake at Althorp House

The video and photos offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside Althorp, which is open to the public in the summer – however, visitors are forbidden from taking photographs inside the residence.

Althorp played a significant part in the royal romance of Diana and King Charles, as it was where the couple first met after Charles was invited to the house by Diana's sister.

Following her death in 1997, Princess Diana was buried at the Oval Lake – which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited – and a memorial temple was erected on the grounds.

