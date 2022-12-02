How to make your house smell nice all the time It couldn't be easier to make your whole home smell amazing

From cooking smells to lingering pet odours, there are lots of unavoidable scents in our day-to-day lives that can leave our homes smelling bad. While it's tempting to try and mask the smells with artificial fragrances and air fresheners, you first need to source and eliminate the cause of any unfavourable odours before adding any further scents that may clash.

One of the simplest ways to keep your house smelling good is to stay on top of your cleaning routine – and don't forget often-neglected areas such as your washing machine and oven. Burnt on food residues in your oven can release smoky smells into your kitchen, while water and grime can quickly build up in your washing machine, so try to tackle these on a regular basis.

Failing that, here are some other alternatives you may want to try…

Opening the windows is an easy way to make your house smell better

How can I make my house smell nice naturally?

Many of us would prefer to avoid chemicals when it comes to scenting our homes, and the good news is there are lots of natural alternatives to chemical-laden cleaning products and air fresheners, that are much better for your health and the environment.

Open the windows: Simple, yes, but opening the windows can be one of the quickest and easiest ways to make your home smell better. Open the windows and let some fresh air flow through your house even for a short time each morning if you can.

Flowers and air purifying plants: Not only do they look good, but lots of flowers also release a natural fragrance that can transform the scent of your entire room. The downside is that they have a short shelf life and will have to be replaced regularly to maintain that fresh floral scent. Air purifying plants such as palms, orchids and peace lilies can also help to detoxify harmful chemicals and improve the air quality in your home.

Want to leave your bathroom smelling like a luxury spa? Hang eucalyptus branches from the showerhead. The steam when you shower will heat up and release the oils in the eucalyptus, making the entire room smell divine.

Create a spa-like experience at home with eucalyptus in the shower

Freshen up your carpets: You don't necessarily need specialist cleaning products to freshen up your carpets and eliminate odours that may have built up over time; simply try sprinkling a thorough coating of baking soda over your carpet, leave it to sit for an hour and then vacuum away. Not only will your carpets look much cleaner, they should smell better too. Win-win.

Opt for essential oils: Making your own natural air and fabric fresheners using essential oils is a surprisingly easy and effective way to make your house smell nice naturally. 'Queen of Clean' Lynsey Crombie previously shared her recipe for a natural fabric refresher with HELLO!, and it's just the thing for spraying on sofas and bedding for a freshen up.

"Half-fill a spray bottle with boiling water, add 2 teaspoons of bicarbonate of soda and a few drops of your favourite essential oil. Then shake to mix and leave for about 30 minutes to infuse," she explained.

A similar mix can also work well as a homemade air freshener for your home. "Put 3 teaspoons of bicarbonate of soda and 8 drops of your favourite essential oil into a spray bottle and top up with water for a homemade deodorising spray," Lynsey shared.

Other ways to make your house smell good:

Clean your skirting boards: Our skirting boards and doors are often forgotten about when it comes to cleaning, but take some cues from cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch, and use an unexpected item in your cupboard to get them sparkling clean and smelling amazing. Sophie previously told HELLO! that she uses a mix of fabric softener and water to clean the woodwork throughout her home. "Makes the house smell absolutely divine and works a treat at getting any scuffs off without wrecking the paint," she said.

Wash your bedding regularly to keep your house smelling nice

Wash your bedding: If your bedroom could do with freshening up, there's no better place to start than to wash your bedding. Your bed sheets should be washed weekly where possible, while it's also a good idea to clean your mattress every six months too.

Use a diffuser: You can make your home smell luxurious throughout by putting fragrance diffusers in each room. Alternatively, invest in an electric room diffuser, which will not only release dreamy scents into your room, but also create a relaxing spa-like experience.

