Rare video of the late Queen applying lipstick at home impresses fans

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the world's most photographed women, at state events, engagements and family occasions. But in a rare, archived clip Her Majesty was seen applying lipstick – an action we rarely saw and it certainly impressed royal fans.

The video was shared by fan account @yourroyalhistorian and it showed the late monarch alongside her husband Prince Phillip at an event which appears to be at Buckingham Palace. The Queen took lipstick from her iconic black bag and expertly applied it in a swift motion.

Fans were bowled over by her makeup skills, especially with no mirror to check in! "And no mirror, what a legend," wrote one, and: "Absolutely brilliant no way could I do that without a mirror. Was she asking Philip to check if it was ok before he walked away?" added another.

A third commented: "She's a pro, no mirror required," and the clip has now received over 12,000 likes.

Rare footage of the Queen inside her homes continues to fascinate fans and in one amazing photograph, the late monarch was captured leaping up the stairs inside of Balmoral Castle.

The image was shot by photographer David Montgomery when he was instructed to photograph the Queen. During the shoot, he suggested outside would be a great backdrop for pictures and Her Majesty quickly rushed off to get changed. David decided to pick up his at camera in that moment and get a blurred shot of the Queen bounding up the stairs.

The Queen was captured leaping in very rare display of physical activity

The castle was where the Queen passed away on Thursday 8 September 2022 and it was certainly very poignant that Her Majesty spent her final days at the Scottish home, as the 50,000-acre estate was well known to have been her favourite place on earth, and it was previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands" by the monarch herself.

