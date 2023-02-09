Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Princess Alexandra's secret homes you know nothing about The Honourable Lady Ogilvy lives in Richmond

The late Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in a beautiful property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge, but did you know that her lease also includes other buildings?

A report published by the National Audit Office revealed that the estate, which is set in 1.6 hectares of land, "consists of the main house, a summerhouse, a gardener’s cottage, stabling and other buildings".

Princess Alexandra resides in London

It is unknown if the Princess actually uses the separate buildings as residences or if they are unoccupied, but she has the right to use them as part of her lease.

How much does Princess Alexandra pay for her royal home?

The same report explains the terms of the 150-year lease which started in 1994: "Under the agreement, a premium of £670,000 was payable, along with an annual rent of £1,000 for the first 25 years, rising by increments every 25 years to £6,000 for the last 25 years."

The Princess has two children who were raised at the property

The main building is a Grade-II listed property with three bedrooms, and any repairs required inside will be carried out by the Crown Estate as landlord.

SEE: Princess Diana's fans moved by 'hauntingly beautiful' grave photo

In May 2020, Princess Alexandra filmed a rare message from inside the home, giving royal onlookers a glimpse inside the home where they caught a look at the property's traditional windows that overlook the grounds…

WATCH: The late Queen's cousin shares emotional video message from London home

Loading the player...

Other royal family members that lease their residences from the Crown Estate include Prince Andrew and his beloved home, Royal Lodge and Prince Edward's Bagshot Park.

While the terms of each agreement vary, one thing that they all have in common is that the tenants have to be extremely careful about the renovations that they carry out at the homes, due to the historical nature of the buildings.

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Edward and his family have a 50-year lease, which came into effect in 1998, while Andrew secured a 75-year lease when he agreed to it in 2003.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.