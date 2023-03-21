Prince William and Princess Kate's rarely seen Scottish cottage is straight out of a fairytale Prince William and Princess Kate have an assortment of beautiful homes

When you think of the homes of Prince William and Princess Kate, you might think of their Windsor property that they share with their three children, or their gorgeous Norfolk abode.

However, the royal couple also own a gorgeous holiday cottage located on the grounds of Balmoral, which was a favourite place of the late Queen. Not only is the location rarely-seen, but with the scarcity of William and Kate's visits, the humble cottage can be booked by members of the public from April all the way through to July.

The Balmoral Castle and Grounds Twitter account shared details on Tuesday, writing: "Tigh Na Garaidh Cottage – April, May, June & July bookings now available!

"Situated in the heart of the castle gardens, in a quiet setting overlooking the conservatories, Tigh na Garaidh can accommodate up to four guests with 1x double & 1x twin room."

The image showed the outside of the gorgeous property in its full glory, with a narrow dirt driveway leading to the side of the home.

The brick-property boasted five large windows in the snap, allowing in plenty of light, as well as a covered doorway, but its main feature was the sprawling garden.

The property looked gorgeous

Beautiful green grass was seen growing, with stems of thin, purple flowers growing by the wooden fencing.

A greenhouse could be spotted at the back of property, meaning a selection of fresh vegetables are available all year round.

William and Kate currently spend most of their time at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The late Queen loved spending time at Balmoral

The property is located on the Windsor Home Park estate, which is where Windsor Castle is located, and the family can walk to the main castle in around 10 minutes.

Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge.

The property was a place often frequented by Queen Victoria who would take tea in the grounds, and the Royal Collection Trust website explains that her beloved pet dog Dash is even buried on the grounds.

