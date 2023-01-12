King Charles' Highgrove hideaway looks serene in new photos King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla have a dream country residence

King Charles has been spotted at his Sandringham estate, keeping out of the limelight amid Prince Harry's bombshell royal revelations in his memoir, Spare. The monarch has another residence outside of London where he retreats away from his royal duties, and that's the stunning Highgrove House.

The Highgrove Garden Instagram account shared a series of photographs on Wednesday of the idyllic grounds, and they look so stunning. The caption read: "Highgrove’s Kitchen Garden is a perfect example of a highly productive but beautifully ornamental walled garden, offering something to see all through the year."

The photographs are all breaking shots taken through an arbour, inside the walled garden at different times of year. It is clear that in spring, summer, autumn and winter, something is always consistent – its beauty!

Fans shared their adoration for the outdoor space, and shared comments below the post. "A beautiful sanctuary. Hope all staff are coping with current turmoil," penned one concerned fan.

The gardens are glorious all year round

"Heaven on Earth," added another, and a third wrote: "I really must add a visit to Highgrove to my bucket list. Charles is the master of design, the garden is beautiful."

The grounds are currently closed to members of the public but they will reopen for select dates between April and September, according to the official website.

Charles' beloved dog was buried here

Charles is a keen gardener and many of the plans have been spearheaded by the monarch himself.

Within the grounds there's also a special tribute to his beloved dog who passed away in 2002. Tigga, his Jack Russell, was welcomed into the family as a puppy and the dog became a much-loved member of the royal household.

Highgrove has stunning grounds

Tigga is buried within the grounds and there is a striking willow weaved sculpture of a dog which was designed by @emmastothard and it is there for visitors to admire when they tour the royal residence.

Charles acquired the property in 1980 and he once lived there with the late Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion now serves as a country retreat for Charles and Camilla, and the couple spent much of their time there during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

