Meghan Markle is all smiles in sun hat and shirt for gardening at home

The Duchess of Sussex used to reside at Nottingham Cottage with her husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, 41, and her husband Prince Harry, 38, reside in Monteicto with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but before their stateside move the couple lived at Nottingham Cottage then Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

In the couple's series called Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex was seen in a picture, poised to do a spot of gardening at their first home together, Nottingham Cottage, located on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London…

Meghan smiled for her selfie, wearing a light blue button up shirt and a floppy straw sunhat. The Duchess clutched a pitchfork as she readied herself to get busy in their humble garden space.

The Duchess tried her hand at gardening

Another photo shared in their Netflix docuseries showed Harry taking on painting duties, upcycling their pretty summer house.

Prince Harry was seen painting their summer house

The royal couple moved into the two-bedroom house, nicknamed 'Nott Cott', before they got married on 19 May 2018.

In their Netflix show, they also spoke honestly about their life in the very cosy, small property.

The property was rather small

Harry and Meghan admitted that friend Oprah Winfrey was surprised at their living quarters when she came for tea one day. "Oprah came over for tea, didn't she?" said Harry to Meghan. "When she came over, she sat down, she said, 'No one would ever believe it'," presumably referring to the bijou size of the place.

They also shared photos of Prince Harry almost touching his head on the ceiling and Meghan Markle standing in a short hallway inside the humble abode.

The quaint two-bed cottage is so sweet

Their US home is a far cry from the bijou cottage they used to live in before they had children.

Their £11 million estate boasts acres of land and comes with an outdoor swimming pool, a wine cellar and a games room.

© Giggster The family have a beautiful home stateside

Former listings on rental platform Giggster have allowed royal fans to see these features in all their glory. Of course, the couple may have redecorated the spaces to add their stamp as Meghan has a keen eye for interior design.

During the same documentary, their current abode was showcased through a few glimpses of home life, including their rustic kitchen that was revealed during a moment where Archie got stuck into baking and their sweeping driveway when Prince Harry sped along with his son in tow.

The family's garden is dreamy

The outdoor space is something the couple take great pride in, tending to their chickens in their cute coop, planting vegetables in their eco kitchen garden and keeping their beautiful flowers blossoming. Perhaps they do have a gardener on hand to help too though!

See more photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home

Archie loves baking in their mammoth kitchen

Prince Harry and Meghan have a wine cellar

Their property is stunning inside and out

© Photo: Netflix Lilibet's nursery is stunning

The Duchess has a stunning workspace

© Photo: Netflix Their lounge is light and airy

