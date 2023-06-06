John Travolta's daughter Ella opens the doors into family's insane multi-million dollar home

John Travolta has an incredible family home in Florida, and is creating lots of happy memories in it with his children.

The Grease star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share footage of his oldest daughter Ella, 23, cooking up a storm inside their spacious kitchen.

Ella was captured on camera making Tom Cruise's famous gift cake, and it's safe to say it went down a treat with her famous dad and younger brother Benjamin, 11. The video also gave a look inside their home, including a tour around the huge, pristine kitchen, complete with an island and floor-to-ceiling storage units.

VIDEO: John Travolta's daughter shared a new look inside the family home

The open plan home is designed so that the kitchen leads right off of the living area, boasting lots of modern furniture and continuing the neutral colour theme.

John's family home is worth a whooping $10M and even includes an airport and airstrip, along with space to park two of the star's jets right outside his home.

John and his late-wife Kelly Preston were the first to purchase and build a home on the country's only private runway.

© Photo: Instagram John Travolta with his children Ella and Benjamin

The 550-acre estate now includes a 3,600-foot runway, a 7,600-square-foot mansion that was once home to horse breeder Muriel Vanderbilt, an 8,700-square-foot conference center, and approximately seventeen unsold estates with runway access.

John remodelled his midcentury house when he first moved in, and the home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious, open-plan living areas and a stunning pool in the garden.

© Photo: Instagram John Travolta and son Benjamin at home in Florida

The Pulp Fiction star's property also includes a huge, 16-car garage, which he's lovingly turning over to a parkour-style gym for his son, Ben, whose acrobatic skills increase week on week.

And the outside space is particularly important to the actor and pilot as a cool spot for adults and kids to hang out in. One of his architects told Architectural Digest: "The pool cabana is a grown-up playroom.

© Instagram/John Travolta John Travolta's home - with airport in background

John wanted to use it for dancing, which is why it has a big open space and stone flooring." With a pool slide, a huge swimming area and a golf course, the outside of the home is truly one huge amusement zone. John and his family are making happy memories at home together following a difficult few years.

In 2020, the star's beloved wife, Kelly Preston, passed away from breast cancer. John and Kelly also shared firstborn son Jett, who tragically passed away from a seizure aged 16 in 2009.

The star's home has two aircraft parking bays!

John has also been incredibly honest about their experience with grief, and how he has gone about navigating the heartbreaking times with his kids, especially Benjamin.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, about dealing with and explaining the loss to his young son, explaining: "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'."

John is doing his best to create happy memories with Ella and Benjamin

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added.

"'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

