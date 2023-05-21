Charles Spencer unearths history at Princess Diana's childhood home

Charles Spencer sparked a sweet fan reaction on Saturday when he shared a glimpse inside an exciting project taking place at Princess Diana's former home.

The Spencer family home, Althorp House, is where the late Princess Diana grew up. The sprawling 13,000-acre estate is located in West Northamptonshire and is currently home to Earl Spencer and his wife of 11 years, Karen Spencer.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Charles, 59, posted a sun-soaked snapshot of numerous archaeologists preparing to sit down for a rewarding outdoor meal. The group of archaeologists appeared in high spirits as they gathered around a long trestle table laden with candles and fresh white flowers.

In his caption, the 9th Earl Spencer penned: "Archaeologists, about to settle down to an end-of-dig feast this evening at Althorp. They've been here for 3 weeks, excavating the Roman villa that stood here from perhaps 100 AD for what looks like several hundred years…"

He continued: "Amazing to think of those long-ago folk enjoying Althorp, 1,000 or so years before my family first farmed here in the 1480s. This team was assembled by my fellow Rabbit Hole Detective podcaster @catjarman (at the far end of this table) - such a professional, upbeat, and utterly charming group, from Norway, the USA, Canada, Wales, Scotland, and all corners of England."

He finished by adding: "It's been a privilege to be amongst such fabulous people, and I can't wait for them to return for more discoveries."

Fans and friends were quick to weigh in on the fascinating post, with one writing: "Must be soo exciting knowing and then seeing all the excavation going on... more great history for Althorp," whilst a second chimed in: "An ancient Roman villa?! Well done and absolutely fantastic! I hope to see photos of it some time."

A third stunned fan noted: "So exciting for you. Thank you for sharing," and a fourth added: "How lovely! Glad the weather is glorious."

The property's rich 500-year history is a huge pull for visitors far and wide. And whilst members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside of the house itself, they can tour many of its beautiful rooms.

The late Princess Diana moved into the property along with her family when she was 14 years old. Aged 18, Diana moved to Earl's Court in West London where her mother had bought her a flat.

The then Princess of Wales wanted to move back to Althorp after her divorce from King Charles (then Prince Charles) but her brother didn't allow it.

In a BBC Radio 4 interview as reported in People Magazine, the Earl made the choice because he felt it was "the right decision for her" but he did admit that "she probably couldn't see it".

