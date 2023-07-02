Prince William and Princess Kate brace for disruption at royal home next weekend

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expecting noise and travel disruption around their Windsor home next weekend

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be celebrating one year in their new home, Adelaide Cottage, in September, after they moved for a quieter life outside of London. However, next weekend their area will be everything but quiet as thousands of people will be descending upon Windsor for the Concert by the Castle.

The music event will take place at Alexandra Gardens in Windsor, which is a five-minute walk from their royal residence. It's a two-day event, running over 8 and 9 July, and hit artists like Boyzlife and Lemar will be performing there.

Tickets for the family-friendly festival are still available, costing £24 for an adult and £13 for a child.

Prince William and Princess Kate will be heading to Scotland in the coming week, for King Charles' Scottish coronation, but it is likely they will be back for the weekend with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family's home was, in fact, a downsize from Apartment 1A inside of Kensington Palace

The family's home was, in fact, a downsize from Apartment 1A inside of Kensington Palace, where their staff are still based, but their four-bedroom home is still rather impressive.

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor

It's a 10-minute walk from King Charles' Windsor Castle property, and it's nestled within acres upon acres of rolling parkland.

A historic painting of the garden reveals what a botanical haven it once was, showing that it used to have an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds. We saw a glimpse of the family's immaculate lawn when they shared photos for Prince Louis' birthday.

Prince Louis is pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate in private garden

As well as their idyllic surroundings, another motivation for William and Kate may have been the close proximity to the Princess' parents Michael and Carole, as well as her siblings Pippa and James, who both have homes nearby.

Due to the downsize, their full-time nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is living elsewhere for the first time, as do other staff including the housekeeper and the chef.

Nanny Maria no longer lives with the family

The royals also have another countryside bolthole in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

Their countryside retreat, which they like to use for long weekends and holiday trips, is seriously impressive with 10 bedrooms, beautiful surroundings, and the most amazing garden.

Before they moved in, the Georgian property underwent £1.5million worth of refurbishments, including the addition of a conservatory, a new driveway and completely overhauled interiors.

The family love spending time at their Norfolk residence

The Prince and Princess unveiled the doorway of Anmer Hall when they clapped for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants sit at the sides of the door.

We've also seen some glimpses inside when the royals have made virtual appearances from home.