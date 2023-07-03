King Charles and Queen Camilla make poignant return to rarely-visited residence

The royals stayed at the residence ahead of the Queen's funeral in September

King Charles and Queen Camilla have returned to Scotland to mark Holyrood Week alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, in what is sure to be an emotional trip for the royal couple.

The monarch will be staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for the week's engagements, marking one of the first times he has visited the royal residence since the Queen's death in September 2022.

Royal week engagements get underway in Edinburgh

On Monday, King Charles and Camilla will take part in the Ceremony of the Keys on the palace forecourt, where he is presented with the keys to the city.

They are also expected to visit the Great Tapestry of Scotland, seeing a newly stitched panel dedicated to the couple.

Other engagements the King and Queen have planned during their week in Scotland include a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday, where Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the nation's crown jewels.

King Charles stayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse a few days after the late Queen's death

Ahead of the service there will be both a royal procession and a people's procession along the Royal Mile, consisting of around 100 people representing different aspects of royal life.

It is the first time the King and Queen have taken part in the Royal Week events and comes almost ten months after Queen Elizabeth's coffin was taken to the official Scottish residence ahead of a memorial service at St Giles' Cathedral just days after her death.

The late Queen's coffin lay in the Throne Room at the palace, which sits at the end of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh and has been home to royalty for over 500 years.

Royal fans have previously been given several glimpses inside the impressive residence, including when Her late Majesty held audiences with politicians such as Justin Trudeau and Nicola Sturgeon.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth's coffin was held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in September 2022

One reception room that has been pictured has wood-panelled walls, an enormous baroque patterned rug and two bold orange sofas with fringed bottoms. They were dressed with orange and yellow cushions and positioned next to a circular wooden side table each.

Meanwhile, when Princess Kate met with Hold Still winner Mila Sneddon inside the Palace in May 2021, photos revealed another of the reception rooms. It features a large fireplace, yellow floor-to-ceiling curtains, patterned sofas and matching chairs next to a gold and cream floor lamp.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth held an audience with Justin Trudeau at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 2017

The residence is also where Mike and Zara Tindall visited as part of their wedding day in 2011, with official portraits showing the couple in Holyrood Abbey, a 12th-century abbey that sits in the grounds of the royal estate.