Ant McPartlin reveals new plans for lavish £6m mansion - but sparks debate

The Britain's Got Talent presenter is married to Anne-Marie Corbett

BGT host Ant McPartlin has angered a conservationist group after applying to fell six trees currently "spoiling" the view at his lavish £6 million mansion.

Ant, 47, and his wife, Anne-Marie, 46, have made a request via the council to cut down four cypress trees, a Weymouth pine and a yew.

WATCH: Stephen Mulhern Joins Ant And Dec From Their Homes

The couple's application received criticism online. One letter of objection read: "It appears that the trees are protected by a tree preservation order. No justification is given for felling these substantial trees, other than the applicant’s wish to allow re-landscaping of part of her garden.

"There is no suggestion that any of the trees are dangerous or diseased. The personal whim of the applicant should not override the benefit to the community and the environment in retaining these trees. We therefore request you to reject this application."

© Getty The couple live in Wimbledon

Ant and his wife Anne-Marie share a beautiful home in Wimbledon, southwest London. The couple purchased the property after Ant moved out of his former marital home in Chiswick where he lived with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Their stunning seven-bedroom property is truly palatial. It features a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area, a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and a swanky en-suite bathroom complete with a freestanding bathtub.

This isn't the first time the couple have put in an application to the council. The couple were previously granted permission to build a lavish outdoor swimming pool in their immaculate garden.

© Instagram The couple's home features stylish panelling

While we haven't yet seen a glimpse of their jaw-dropping pool, the planning documents hint that it's set to be a stunning feature.

Ant and Anne-Marie want to build a Victorian-style changing room alongside the pool in addition to two single-storey extensions. Beyond this, the couple had their sights set on converting a garage into a chic bathroom.

© Getty The duo share a seven-bedroom property

The lovebirds got engaged in 2020, with Ant getting down on one knee with a four-carat diamond ring, estimated to be worth an eye-watering £200,000.

Chatting to Digital Spy magazine about their engagement, Ant said: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I'm a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

© Getty The couple said "I do" in August 2021

They went on to tie the knot in August 2021 in front of a star-studded guest list featuring the likes of Christine Lampard, Alesha Dixon and Dermot O'Leary.

On her big day, Anne-Marie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress. The stunning silk one-shoulder gown featured a fitted corset, full skirt with train, and hand-embellished floral detail on the bodice and skirt.

She teamed her dress with a cathedral-length raw-edged veil and a bouquet of purple and white flowers. Stunning!

Ant, meanwhile, opted for a classic black tuxedo which he matched to his best man and fellow co-star, Declan Donnelly.

HELLO! has contacted a representative for the star to comment.