Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's stylish homes where they are recovering from Covid-19 The duo are resting up

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are sadly missing this year's National Television Awards having both been struck down with Covid-19 during filming. See their stylish residences in London where they are resting up separately…

Ant McPartlin's home

Ant lives with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett at their beautiful £6million home in Wimbledon, south-west London.

While Ant does keep his home life rather private, fans have seen glimpses into his wonderful residence on occasion, including their statement blue living room which has colour pop yellow accents and an in-built shelving unit brimming with awards.

Ant and Dec have very different interiors

In a video for social media, Ant revealed that his garden has beautiful grass and is lined with wooden fences. Plus, the couple were previously granted planning permission to construct a swimming pool outside. Very fancy!

Declan Donnelly's home

Dec, meanwhile, resides in Chiswick, west London, which is where Ant once lived with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong before they went their separate ways. Dec lives with his wife Ali Astall and their two children Isla and Jack.

He reportedly purchased his huge seven-bedroom home for £1.9million in 2006, and now it is thought to have increased in value to be worth a dazzling £5million.

Dec has a huge home gym

The Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway presenter has given fans small glimpses inside his family home, including his beautiful lounge and fun workout room, and it's seriously stunning.

Dec's lounge is so chic with a muted colour palette with chic navy details and plush furnishings. So different from Ant's colour pop living space, but gorgeous all the same.

Dec has also shared a look inside his amazing home gym and the huge space has a distinct black-and-white theme in honour of Dec's beloved Newcastle United football team, with framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging proudly on the walls.