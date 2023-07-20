Karen Spencer unearths personal journals at Princess Diana's former home

Earl Charles Spencer's wife Karen Spencer often shares updates from their grand country manor, Althorp House, and on Wednesday, the lady of the house unveiled an extra special room.

In a video shared to their website, Spencer1508, along with a small snippet posted on Instagram, Karen allowed fans to see inside their 'Muniment Room'.

In the clip, the 51-year-old explained: "It's one of a number of spaces where there are all sorts of things… personal journals… photographs…"

Karen could then be seen sifting through books and paperwork, marvelling at the history.

© Instagram Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

Instagram followers couldn't contain their excitement about the historical space. "So many treasures. Oh, to read the journals, see the photos," penned one, and: "Everyday must be like opening up Pandora's Box. So many wonderful treasures, stories and history to explore," added another.

"I would be in heaven in this room exploring!! I know all this history has captured your heart and soul! I can't wait for Friday's episode!" a third added.

Earlier in the month, it was Charles' turn to reveal a historical gem on his own Instagram feed. The couple are currently undergoing a huge restoration project at Althorp and they've opened up the grounds for an archaeological dig. The Earl delighted fans with his latest discovery – a keystone from the arch of a Roman villa that once stood on the site.

Sharing photographs of the incredible piece, he penned: "The beautifully carved keystone (or capstone) from the arch of the Ancient Roman villa at Althorp. We seem to have the rest of the arch, lying in an excavated pile at present, and we will rebuild it - perhaps 1,600 years since it last stood proud.

© Spencer1508 The grounds at Althorp are being dug up

Fans branded it "amazing" and "fascinating" in the comments section.

Diana's childhood home has long been a place of wonder for royal fans, and if you're keen you can visit in person during the summer months as the Earl opens up his home for members of the public to tour.

© Tim Graham The princes lived their for four years

The grand rooms and sprawling estate can be explored on foot, admiring the history up close.

The late Princess Diana moved into the property along with her family when she was 14 years old. Aged 18, Diana moved to Earl's Court in West London where her mother had bought her a flat.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

After her tragic death, Princess Diana was laid to rest at her former childhood home. The late princess is buried on a small island on the property’s majestic Oval Lake.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that his uncle had to have the bridge to the lake removed for security purposes, so now the island is only accessible via boat.