Prince Andrew's royal home is 'another world' according to Prince Harry - details

The Duke of Sussex has described what it's like inside his uncle Prince Andrew's home that he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew's home, Royal Lodge, is out of bounds for members of the public and we only occasionally get to see glimpses inside thanks to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's social media posts, as she lives on site too.

However, in Prince Harry's memoir Spare, he describes the grand interiors, making it sound rather magical.

When talking about the Queen Mother, Harry penned: "It was Pa who told me she'd been confined to her bed at Royal Lodge, the sprawling country house in which she'd lived part-time for the last fifty years, when she wasn't at her main residence, Clarence House. Royal Lodge was three miles south of Windsor Castle, still in Windsor Great Park, still part of the Crown Estate, but like the castle it had one foot in another world. Dizzyingly high ceilings. Pebbled driveway winding serenely through vivid gardens."

© Photo: Getty Images Harry's book had many revelations

Those impressive high ceilings have been spotted in a black-and-white photograph of Andrew relaxing in one of their sitting rooms.

Andrew pictured inside his Windsor home

While the driveway has been kept under wraps, likely due to security purposes, we have been able to see inside the beautiful gardens.

During a Storytime With Fergie and Friends YouTube video, Sarah showcased their idyllic garden with trimmed hedges and traditional garden furniture.

Royal Lodge is shown off in Sarah's posts

A highlight of the space is the late Queen Elizabeth II's life-sized playhouse that still stands on the estate.

In 1932, when the Queen was six years old, the people of Wales gifted her an incredible life-sized playhouse complete with running water, electricity, a fully-functioning kitchen and bathroom, and a living room and bedroom.

There is a large Wendy house in the grounds

Princess Beatrice previously spoke out about her experience at the playhouse during her childhood, and even helped to renovate it in 2012. "Granny and her sister played here growing up and we've been lucky enough to play here with cousins and second cousins and it's a big family treat," she told Andrew Marr in the documentary The Diamond Queen.

"It's the most glamorous wendy house ever, but it's really beautiful and what you're seeing now is after a year's renovation process. It's been completely rethatched, new curtains, new wiring, a bit of a spruce up really! All the little china and glass was created especially for the house."

Eugenie has a personalised swing in the grounds

Elsewhere in the outdoor space, we know that Sarah and Andrew have a tree swing which was well used when their daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were little. Perhaps it gets used again now Sarah and Andrew are grandparents to August, Sienna and Ernest.