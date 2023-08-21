Prince William films rare clip inside idyllic holiday home garden

Prince William, 41, did not attend the Women's World Cup final in Australia but he did share a message for the England Lionesses ahead of their match on Sunday. This clip was shot while the Prince and his family were at their dreamy holiday home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall – and it gave fans a glimpse into their garden…

William and his daughter Princess Charlotte sat side-by-side on their weather-worn outdoor bench, against a backdrop of foliage. The camera angle remained tight, so only a glimpse of their outdoor space was revealed.

Dedicated royal fans may notice that the bench the father-daughter duo are sitting on is the exact same design as the garden furniture the family have at their Kensington Palace home. The style of this would be classified as 'Lutyens' as the name comes from Sir Edwin Lutyens, a successful British architect who first made this curved wooden design. And it's clearly a popular royal choice.

© Kensington Palace Prince William in the garden of Kensington Palace

We have seen their holiday home garden before, as the royal couple released a video shared to mark their tenth wedding anniversary which was partially filmed at their Norfolk estate.

WATCH: The Wales family give glimpse into their home life

Charlotte and George were seen on a wooden seesaw on a patch of lawn surrounded by plants – and the surroundings look idyllic.

To celebrate Charlotte's first birthday, a photo of the tot with a multi-coloured push along walker was released, and just check out their seemingly endless lawn!

© The Duchess of Cambridge This photo revealed how big their garden is

The property previously boasted its own swimming pool and tennis court so there's a chance the couple have retained these features to enjoy.

The family retreat to the 10-bed Georgian house when they can, during school holidays, and it is where they spent the coronavirus pandemic.

© Photo: Getty Images The royals have Anmer Hall in Norfolk for holiday trips

Prince William is currently enjoying the summer break with his wife Princess Kate and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, but it's believed they will be embarking on Scotland soon, for the royals' annual Balmoral estate getaway. King Charles has reportedly invited key family members to his sprawling Scottish estate, just as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II used to do.

Who will be at the Balmoral estate this summer?

© Getty The royals will descend on Balmoral Castle soon

As well as the Wales family, it is thought that the King's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and their families will attend.

Queen Camilla is also grandmother to five grandchildren from her two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and they are also likely to join the royals this summer.

In keeping with tradition, the King will also host Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy one weekend during his Scottish break.