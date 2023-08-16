The moment Prince Harry confesses he moved countries without his family knowing

The Duke of Sussex was concerned for his privacy so he froze his family out of this major news

Prince Harry, 38, is now happily settled in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but his road there wasn't easy.

Cast your mind back to early 2020, after announcing he and Meghan were stepping down as senior royals, the family embarked on a new life in commonwealth country Canada.

However, shortly after, the Duke of Sussex snuck his family out of Canada and into the US – and he revealed that even the royal family back in the UK didn't know he had moved countries. Hear Harry in his own words…

WATCH: Prince Harry on relocating without telling his father and Co.

They made the leap to stay at Tyler Perry's home free of charge as a place of sanctuary away from the world's media – and they managed complete privacy for six weeks with nobody knowing they were there.

© Photo: Netflix Tyler Perry gave the couple rent-free accommodation

Detailing the experience in his memoir, Spare, Harry recounted: "The house was Xanadu. High ceilings, priceless art, beautiful swimming pool. Palatial, but above all, ultra-safe. Better yet, it came with security, paid for by Tyler. We spent those last days of March 2020 exploring, unpacking. Trying to get our bearings. Halls, wardrobes, bedrooms, there seemed no end of spaces to discover, and niches for Archie to hide.

The bedroom Archie stayed in at Tyler Perry's house

"Meg introduced him to everything. Look at this statue! Look at this fountain! Look at these hummingbirds in the garden! In the front hall was a painting he found especially interesting. He started every day locked on to it. A scene from ancient Rome. We asked each other why. No clue. Within a week Tyler’s house felt like home."

After this, came their next big step – getting a mortgage together for their dream home. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan once told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Their property is stunning inside and out

The couple's Netflix docuseries offered up unprecedented looks inside their megamansion in Montecito, including many sweet family moments.

In one cute clip, Prince Harry uses their huge driveway as a cycle track with son Archie in tow. The brief video was taken during one of Princess Eugenie's stateside visits, and she can be spotted in the clip too.

Meghan's niece loves spending time with the family

Another adorable moment saw Princess Lilibet being watched over by Meghan's niece Ashleigh. Wearing a beige striped jumper and cream leggings, Lili enjoyed 'tummy time' on her cosy play mat with a play gym overhead.

Will Prince Harry ever move back to the UK?

© Netflix The couple have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan have now relinquished their lease at their former UK home, Frogmore Cottage, so they do not have a permanent base in England.

Harry has previously said: "Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States. And it really feels that way as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

Plus, the Duchess of Sussex has outlined that it would not be her intention to send her kids to school in the UK.