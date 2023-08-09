How Prince William and Princess Kate protect their children's privacy at grand country home

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a stunning holiday property on the Sandringham estate

Prince William and Princess Kate are marking one year in their idyllic Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage with children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which offers utmost privacy on the Windsor Great Park estate, but how about their second home, Anmer Hall in Sandringham?

The Wales family use this residence for high days and holidays, immersing themselves in countryside life with picturesque surroundings, and they keep themselves secluded with a perimeter of trees that block off the view of the house.

The saplings were planted around the perimeter of the grounds back in 2013, and after a set of renovations, the family moved into their property in 2015.

The greenery is an eco-friendly way to keep prying eyes from their home and plus the trees are in-keeping with the area's natural beauty.

© Getty Images Trees were planted around the home before the family moved in

Anmer Hall is a 10-bedroom property and the stunning Georgian abode underwent £1.5million worth of refurbishments, including the addition of a conservatory, a rerouted driveway and completely overhauled interiors ahead of the family moving in.

At Kensington Palace, in the heart of London, the family have had to deploy different tactics in order to stop members of the public encroaching on their private space.

© Getty Anmer Hall is on the Sandringham Estate

The family still retain use of Apartment 1A when they are in the capital, and because the main palace is open to member of the public for tours, they have to be extra careful.

TikTok user @allthatspretty was the one that revealed all about the genius privacy measure that they use, when she spotted it during a tour of the palace. In the rooms that are open to everyone, there are partially frosted windows in order to conceal the view into the family's private garden.

"I'm at the Kensington Palace tour! Look at the secret windows they have that make sure you can't see into Kate and Wills' private garden to the right! They have it on all the windows in this room," she wrote alongside a video.

© Kensington Palace See the Anmer Hall gardens

Royal fans commended the clever measure with one leaving a comment to say: "I'm actually happy at the thought of their kids being able to play outside their home like normal," and another adding: "That’s great! They are entitled to their privacy, especially for their children."

Security is, of course, a big concern for high-profile royals in the UK and abroad. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ensure their family home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is protected with an array of various measures. Their sprawling estate has security gates, a long driveway, CCTV and an in-person security team.