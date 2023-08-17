Royals confirm attendance to Lioness World Cup final as Prince William misses out

The Prince of Wales won't be heading to Australia to watch the England women's football team face off Spain

Prince William has commended the England women's football team for their win over Australia, but he won't be travelling Down Under to watch the final against Spain in person, a royal aide has confirmed.

However, shortly after this news broke, it was revealed that there will be a royal presence at the important game – but in the Spanish end!

Queen Letizia and her daughter Infanta Sofia will be jetting to Sydney to cheer on their home nation, The Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed.

Sofia is 16 years old, so an influential age to watch such a momentous occasion and the mother-daughter duo will sit in the presidential box at the Accor Stadium.

Letizia will attend with her youngest daughter (pictured left)

It has been reported that Queen Letizia visited the national team ahead of their World Cup mission, and we're sure the team will appreciate her presence at the match.

Prince William will no doubt be watching on the television, along with his family who are avid sports fans.

Ahead of the women's side playing the Euros final, William's daughter Princess Charlotte shared a good luck message, revealing her passion for watching the team.

What has Prince William said about the Lionesses?

The Prince has been president of the Football Association (FA) since 2006, and has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women’s football.

The 41-year-old took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, as the full-time whistle was blown, and England secured a 3-1 victory.

"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W," he wrote.

William's father King Charles also shared his own message of congratulations for England after their semi-final success.

© Chris Jackson King Charles shared his message of congratulations

The monarch sent a message to Sarina Wiegman's squad, and it read: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect."

He signed off the message with his official royal cypher, Charles R.

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday 20 August. Kick off is 11am BST and the important match with air on both BBC1 and ITV.