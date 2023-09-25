Eva Longoria, 48, looks ageless as she gives fans a glimpse inside her $23 million Beverly Hills estate

Inside her opulent $23 million Beverly Hills mansion, Eva Longoria radiated timeless elegance as she showcased a striking hair metamorphosis.

The Desperate Housewives luminary shared her transformation journey on Instagram, paying tribute to Sofia Richie in her caption: "Just a casual up-do [wink emoji]. Also, thank you, Sofia, for sharing the sleek pony tutorial on TikTok! Amazing what you can pick up."

In the shared video, Eva, aged 48, can be seen poised in a director's chair, surrounded by the luxury of her multi-million-dollar home.

The initial clip captures her segmenting her short brunette hair, laying the groundwork for the upcoming extensions. With precision, Eva pulled her hair into an updo, seamlessly integrating extensions to craft an impressively lengthy ponytail.

Subsequently, a hairstylist can be seen intricately braiding the ponytail, subsequently wrapping hair around its base, resulting in a chic, contemporary style.

Cascading down to her waist, the hairstyle gracefully complemented her strapless blue paisley dress, which subtly accentuated her décolletage.

Further enhancing her allure, a makeup artist delicately applied powder to Eva's flawless complexion, revealing her beautifully executed neutral smokey eye makeup as she posed with her eyes closed.

© Instagram Eva Longoria shares a glimpse of her lavish pad

Eva donned this magnificent hairstyle when she graced a gala organized by the Los Angeles chapter of The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. At this annual gathering, Eva, a passionate advocate for immigrant rights, was bestowed with the Immigrant Champion award.

For the occasion, she paired her hair with a shimmering yellow sequined shirt, artfully unbuttoned to give a hint of her décolletage.

Eva looks ageless as she gets glammed up

This hair transformation marked a significant deviation from Eva's recent appearance. A few weeks prior, she had unveiled a markedly different look.

Taking to TikTok, the multifaceted entrepreneur presented her dramatic style evolution against the backdrop of a spacious room, dotted with hair and makeup essentials.

© Instagram Eva Longoria looks incredible in yellow gown

Historically known for her long tresses, Eva's fans were taken aback by her fresh bob cut. This shorter, voluminous cut allowed Eva's natural curls to shine, further enriched by layered waves and a sweeping side fringe.

Engaging with her TikTok audience, she lip-synced to a popular soundbite: "I know the influence, I know the impact, and I know the vibes. And the girlies love the vibes, and that's just what it's about."

© Instagram Eva Longoria shares photos of herself emerging from her pool in a bikini on Instagram

Eva playfully captioned the video: "It’s all about the vibes baby!!!"

The overwhelming response from her fans was positive, with one commenter aptly noting: "Okay. This haircut is amazing!! It is a vibe."