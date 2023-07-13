Loose Women star Denise Welch confesses what she stole from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's house

The Loose Women panel are known for their frank discussions and hilarious confessions, and Thursday's instalment of the show was no different with actress Denise Welch admitting once she stole from Prince Andrew!

The 65-year-old made the cheeky confession live on air, telling viewers that she took a toilet roll from Andrew and Sarah's home when she was visiting. Watch Denise tell the royal story…

WATCH: Denise Welch's royal home confession

The conversation came up when the ladies asked Sophie Morgan if she managed to swipe anything from The White House when she visited. And the answer was a much more angelic, no!

It turns out the charity event Denise attended took place at Sunninghill Park, which is where the royal lived before he moved into Royal Lodge.

Andrew currently the home from the Crown Estate, and this agreement was established with a £1million one-off payment in 2004. Under the terms of the unique contract, Andrew is under strict instructions about what he can and cannot do to the house so all changes must go through the crown estate.

© Getty Images Andrew lives in Windsor

The contract also requires the Prince to be responsible for the refurbishment costs in order to restore and upkeep the historical building.

Royal Lodge is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens, and inside there are grand interiors and plush furnishings.

© Photo: Instagram The royal reveals a lot of her home via YouTube

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah has revealed many corners of the home over the years as she often shares social media updates, as well as YouTube videos on her Storytime Fergie and Friends channel.

The couple have a spacious conservatory, regal lounge and Sarah has even given a glimpse into her bedroom once.

Recently, the Duchess has been using the property to rest up after her breast cancer surgery.

The royal has admitted that her mobility has been hampered and she has been unable to walk her dogs as she used to, and she's keen to get back to it.

Speaking on her own podcast, Tea Talks With the Duchess & Sarah, Sarah said: "Having seven dogs, they don't understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was. So they’re going ‘Hello. Come on. It’s all about me’."

© getty images Eugenie has pretty much moved into her mum's home

She added: "They’re corgis – they’re used to people coming in and taking them for walks. So they look at me going ‘And your point is what? You’ve got your feet up, watching Wimbledon'."

Everyone has been rallying around the mother-of-two amid her post-surgery recovery, and Sarah's daughter Princess Eugenie has pretty much "moved in" at Royal Lodge to help with her mum's recovery, a report by The Mail on Sunday explained.