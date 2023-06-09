Watch Sarah Ferguson bask in the sunshine in grand garden at home with Prince Andrew

The Duchess of York makes the most of the summer sunshine in her garden at Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson recently opened up about her newborn grandson Ernest, but the doting grandmother was back to business on Thursday, uploading a brand-new Fergie and Friends YouTube video.

For her latest instalment, she took the camera outside the film in her glorious private garden at the residence she shares with her ex Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York wore a blue cotton shirt and blue floral headband for her time in the sunshine, positioning herself on a wooden bench to read to her fans.

Behind Sarah a pruned hedge was visible, with romantic fairylights running through it – we're sure it looks magical come sundown!

Sarah Ferguson often shares glimpses into her home

Sarah and Andrew took on Queen Elizabeth II's corgis when she passed away, and Sarah has since admitted she can sense the late Queen's presence at her Windsor home thanks to the corgis' intuition.

The author told PEOPLE magazine that the two dogs often "bark at nothing," leading her to believe the ghost of Queen Elizabeth II is "passing by."

What is Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home Royal Lodge like?

Royal Lodge is jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, is every inch a royal residence with grand exterior, amazing interiors and plenty of space.

The couple have a conservatory too

There are 30 rooms inside including seven bedrooms and 21 acres of secluded gardens. Over the years, royal onlookers have managed to see glimpses inside the private home that is not open to members of the public.

The couple have a spacious conservatory, a grand sitting room, and Sarah has even revealed the beautiful dresser inside her room in a rare photo.

© Photo: Getty Images The former couple still live together

What has Sarah Ferguson said about living with Prince Andrew?

Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

Royal Lodge is in Windsor

Is Prince Andrew moving out of Royal Lodge?

Prince Andrew found himself caught up in a major royal shake up recently when it was reported that he has been asked to vacate his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. However, despite these reports, the Queen's son has shown no signs of moving. There were rumours suggesting that King Charles III has asked him to relocate to the smaller property of Frogmore Cottage also on the Windsor estate.

Frogmore Cottage used to be leased by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but now they no longer have a UK residence.

