Change to King Charles' residence after Trooping the Colour announced

It's been a weekend of celebration for King Charles, who enjoyed his first Trooping the Colour since becoming monarch last year.

The King even participated in the ceremony on horseback, to the delight of royal watchers.

Following the event, though, some repairs will be taking place at one of Charles' estates.

Visitors to Balmoral, believed to be Queen Elizabeth II's favourite royal residence, will no doubt want to pay attention to the most recent tweet on the estate's official Twitter account.

The Queen's last official photo was at Balmoral

It reads: "We will be undertaking path repair works on the south side of Loch Muick on Monday 19th June. The path may be closed at times."

The estate shared the news on social media

Work has been taking place indoors at Balmoral as well, and a couple of months ago, social media accounts for the estate shared an advertisement for two job roles at the iconic residence: a joiner and a decorator.

The post read: "Are you a qualified or time served Joiner or Decorator? Take the next step in your career with a unique opportunity to join the busy works department at Balmoral Estate!

The interiors of the castle are very traditional

"We are currently searching for applicants with a good all-round knowledge of building, maintenance and other trades. The available positions are full time, working Monday to Friday and accommodation may be available, if required."

The royal family enjoying their first Trooping the Colour since the coronation

The monarch's grand home reopened to visitors on 1 April, allowing members of the public to tour the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at their leisure.

The late Queen Elizabeth II spent part of her honeymoon on the estate and had many happy summers with her family at the idyllic haven.

King Charles and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour

"The Queen called Balmoral her highland paradise and it was because it was somewhere where the Royals could be themselves, away from prying eyes, the public and the media. They would do all the country sports, fishing, shooting, walking, horse riding, pony trekking, picnics," said former Royal butler Grant Harrold.

The Princess of Wales/PA The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

Balmoral was, in fact, where Her Majesty spent the final days of her long life, and when the official Instagram account shared a poignant photo one month after her death, fan comments included: "What a beautiful place for Her Majesty to spend her last days," and: "The castle will now always remind me of the death of the wonderful Queen."

Charles posing for his 7th birthday portrait in the grounds of Balmoral

The latest work to the grounds comes after similar disruption was announced before King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, with essential repairs taking place in one of the estate's car parks.

Balmoral's tweet read: "Please note, maintenance work at the Crathie car park will take place during the week commencing 20th March 2023. Apologies for any inconvenience or disruption to normal parking during this time."

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in the grounds of Balmoral Castle

That isn't the only change that has taken place to one of the monarch's residences recently, as work began on a topiary garden at the King's Norfolk estate, Sandringham. Balmoral, which is located in Aberdeenshire, has been the private residence of the British royal family since it was purchased by Queen Victoria in 1852.

The castle is known for its beautiful grounds and it has served as a peaceful retreat for the monarch and his family for over a century.