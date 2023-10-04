King Charles' royal home prepares for disruption following family visits - details

King Charles' Norfolk home, Sandringham, launched a new venture earlier this month, and now it's all change at his Scottish residence, Balmoral.

In a few days' time, on Saturday, 7 October, the estate will play host to a huge event.

The Exclusively Highlands market will be held at Balmoral Castle between 10am and 4pm, exhibiting Scottish crafts, food and beverages, and entry for those who want to visit will be free.

WATCH: Why Balmoral is so special to the royal family

The monarch spent his summer at the estate, although, unlike his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he and Queen Camilla stay at Birkhall, their home on the property, rather than in the Castle itself. The monarch has described the property as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" in the past.

During the couple's break, they were joined by several members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. The couple were photographed attending church alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, with Prince William driving himself and his wife to the service.

© Getty King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne attend the service at Crathie Church, Balmoral

William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not in attendance at the church service, but the royal children no doubt joined their parents in Scotland to enjoy the very last weeks of summer at the place their late great-grandmother frequented every year since her childhood.

Also joining King Charles and Queen Camilla were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, meaning it is likely that Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn also joined their parents in the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scottish residence.

© Getty William and Kate also visited King Charles at Balmoral

According to ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were among the first to arrive in Scotland with two-year-old August and baby Ernest, while Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen.

The Princesses' mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, also revealed that she had travelled to Scotland in August, appearing to confirm that she had joined the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

© Getty The royal couple spent the summer in Scotland

In the final episode of season one of her podcast series, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, the author spoke of her recent trip, saying "I've been to Scotland…".

Sarah is believed to have joined her former husband the Duke of York north of the border, as well as their daughters and their families.

© Getty The late Queen with Charles, Eugenie and Beatrice in Scotland in 2010

One group of royal fans, meanwhile, enjoyed an informal meeting with the King when they bumped into him as he enjoyed a solo stroll through the Scottish Highlands a couple of months ago. A video uploaded by Andrew McAvoy, aka McTrail Rider, shows the group pause their ride when they come across a casually-dressed Charles.

READ: King Charles and Queen Camilla hire new help at royal home and the perks are pretty good

The King appeared more than happy to chat to the trio, asking them whether they'd "done [the route] before?" Another cyclist then asked the monarch: "Is this your summer vacation to Balmoral?" to which Charles replied: "It is." After his encounter with royalty, Andrew said: "That was a king! What a nice man, lovely man, had time for us."

LISTEN: A right royal film adaptation...