Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's scary artwork means it's always Halloween at their home

After two years of marriage, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have finally taken the leap to move in together – and a peek inside their home shows that their décor choice reflects their edgy vibe.

Since getting together with Travis, Kourtney has embraced a much more rock and roll style, leaning towards black leather clothes to fit in with her drummer husband – and their home follows suit.

A photo of Kourtney cuddling their baby Rocky shows a piece of scary artwork hanging on the wall in their dining room, with the art depicting a bat surrounded by graffiti-inspired scrawls.

While the couple went all out for Halloween last year, decking out their entire property with pumpkins and skulls, the bat artwork is a permanent piece in their home, adding to the spooky vibe of their property.

Drum décor

Travis' job as a drummer dictates much of the décor in his and Kourtney's home, with drum kits dotted around the California mansion.

Kris Jenner expressed her dismay at the fact they installed a drum kit in baby Rocky's bedroom, telling her daughter it was "not normal." Watch the clip below to see her reaction to the unusual decision.

Not content with the bedroom drum kit, Travis also has a kit set up in the downstairs of their home, overlooking their outdoor space. Behind his full-size set up is a tiny baby wooden drum kit – while Rocky is definitely too young for playing on the kit, having only been born in November last year, we suspect Travis will be teaching him the ropes as soon as possible!

In the meantime, perhaps Kourtney's nine-year-old son messes around on. Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, 11,has already shown a keen interest in drumming, owning her own personalised pink drumkit.

A cute video of Penelope playing the drums on her ninth birthday sees her stepfather encouraging her, telling her, "That's good," as she looks to him after playing a tune.

Penelope is set to celebrate her 13th birthday on 8 July, and we look forward to seeing how the blended family celebrates her milestone day.