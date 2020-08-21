﻿
jennifer-aniston-house

Jennifer Aniston's incredible living rooms unveiled inside £24.8million house

The Friends star's former home with Brad Pitt will blow your mind

Bridie Wilkins

When Jennifer Aniston was still married to Brad Pitt, the couple lived in a stunning home in Beverly Hills, and their living rooms were without a doubt the most stunning feature.

SEE: 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes seen during lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston films inside home living room

2-brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-house-living-room

Jennifer Aniston and Brad had a primary living room on the ground floor

On the lower level, the Friends star and Brad had a living room with exposed brick walls and wooden floors. It was furnished with three large cream linen sofas and two matching armchairs, a black wooden coffee table, two further side tables and two circular brown wooden tables. 

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's former PT reveals her biggest workout secrets

Jennifer and Brad added character to the room with a bright yellow piece of artwork on the wall, and an architectural brown lampshade hanging from the ceiling. A large flatscreen television was positioned at an angle in one corner, next to floor-to-ceiling windows with brown frames, and a tall green plant in the opposite corner. The space opens out to the swimming pool and terrace via brown French doors.

3-brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-sitting-room

Jennifer and Brad's second living room was located upstairs

Upstairs, Jennifer and Brad had an additional living room. This one was more formal, with glossy hardwood flooring, a white marble fireplace and white panelled walls. Furniture included a combination of cream and powder blue sofas and armchairs, a marble coffee table with silver ornaments on top, and a power blue chaise longue positioned next to a yellow armchair at the window. The room had a large skylight, as well as various lights mounted on the wall. More floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Jennifer and Brad's estate provided even more natural light.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's former marital home sells for £24.8million

The former couple owned the home between 2001 and 2006, and last week it was announced that it had officially sold for £24.8million - more than double what they originally paid for it.

The property is designed to resemble a French Normandy Revival home and covers 11,173 square feet of space, including an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and a guest house. Inside, it was reported that Jennifer and Brad had their own pub and private cinema room, which they had built shortly after moving in. 

Photos: Tyler Horgan

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about jennifer aniston

More news