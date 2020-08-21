Jennifer Aniston's incredible living rooms unveiled inside £24.8million house The Friends star's former home with Brad Pitt will blow your mind

When Jennifer Aniston was still married to Brad Pitt, the couple lived in a stunning home in Beverly Hills, and their living rooms were without a doubt the most stunning feature.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad had a primary living room on the ground floor

On the lower level, the Friends star and Brad had a living room with exposed brick walls and wooden floors. It was furnished with three large cream linen sofas and two matching armchairs, a black wooden coffee table, two further side tables and two circular brown wooden tables.

Jennifer and Brad added character to the room with a bright yellow piece of artwork on the wall, and an architectural brown lampshade hanging from the ceiling. A large flatscreen television was positioned at an angle in one corner, next to floor-to-ceiling windows with brown frames, and a tall green plant in the opposite corner. The space opens out to the swimming pool and terrace via brown French doors.

Jennifer and Brad's second living room was located upstairs

Upstairs, Jennifer and Brad had an additional living room. This one was more formal, with glossy hardwood flooring, a white marble fireplace and white panelled walls. Furniture included a combination of cream and powder blue sofas and armchairs, a marble coffee table with silver ornaments on top, and a power blue chaise longue positioned next to a yellow armchair at the window. The room had a large skylight, as well as various lights mounted on the wall. More floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Jennifer and Brad's estate provided even more natural light.

The former couple owned the home between 2001 and 2006, and last week it was announced that it had officially sold for £24.8million - more than double what they originally paid for it.

The property is designed to resemble a French Normandy Revival home and covers 11,173 square feet of space, including an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and a guest house. Inside, it was reported that Jennifer and Brad had their own pub and private cinema room, which they had built shortly after moving in.

