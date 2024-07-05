Jane McDonald's unique living situation with close friend following fiancé's death

Jane McDonald and her close friend Sue Ravey are making weekly appearances on our TV screens in the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4 and we love their hilarious commentary on the past week's must-watch shows.

The pals have been good friends for a number of years having worked together on the working men's club circuit as singers in their twenties.

Jane, 60, and Sue, 71, have been there for each other through the highs and lows of their careers and personal lives.

© Neil Mockford Jane McDonald attends the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards at The Londoner Hotel

Now, not only do they star on Gogglebox together, but Sue moved into Jane's home in Wakefield in 2022 following the death of Jane's fiancé, Eddie Rothe.

Find out more about their friendship and unique living situation below...

Who is Jane McDonald's close friend Sue Ravey?

Jane and Sue met as singers when they were younger and over the years have toured together and, now, Sue even works as Jane's PA.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Sue previously recalled how they met: "Jane was in her early twenties. We started off as acquaintances, we both admired each other's talents as singers and we got on well with each other.

© Channel 4 Jane McDonald and her friend Sue on Celebrity Gogglebox

"She came to see me one night in Leeds before she got married to Henrik [Brixen]. I joked and said 'Can you put me in your suitcase?' And the rest is history."

On being Jane's PA these days, she added: "It's a nice job, it’s kept me going." She added: "It's all travelling but with all the unpacking and packing, it's tiring."

Jane McDonald and Sue Ravey's unique living situation

Sue also spoke to the same publication about how she came to live with her close friend. "I was invited by Jane - we both lived on our own. She's got a rather large bungalow in 'Shakey Wakey' and I spend most of my time travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster."

She added: "We do spend a lot of time together anyway and she invited me to move into a part of the house. "

Sue also revealed that the pair were a source of comfort after Jane's fiancé, Eddie Rothe, died from lung cancer in 2021 aged 67 and Sue separated from her partner.

"We already know how to be together because we've worked together. We know so much about each other, we know each other's ways. It's a bit like living with family."

© Channel 4 Jane McDonald's garden, as shown on Gogglebox

Jane McDonald on coping with tragic loss

Jane opened up about her grief journey during an interview with Ranvir Singh on ITV's Lorraine.

"You have to find your way of dealing with it, it’s not easy, it never leaves you either. Everybody thinks, 'Oh, she's back on track’. No, it never leaves you," she said, adding: "I have to make a decision every morning what my day is going to be like."

© Karwai Tang Jane with her late fiance, Eddie

The Cruising With Jane McDonald favourite then explained how performing live has given her reason to carry on.

"But in general, now I look at my life and I think I've got a lot more good days in my life than I have bad days now so I've come on leaps and bounds and I think the music and touring again and getting back with my band and writing new stuff again, it’s given me such joy and a purpose.

"My purpose is to go out and entertain. And I think once you've found your purpose in life everything just comes together and I feel my purpose now is to get back on that stage."