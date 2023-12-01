Carrie Underwood made sure to get her home ready for the holidays before she resumed her Las Vegas residency this week – and her decorations gave fans a rare peek at her sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four.

The 'Before He Cheats' singer lives in Franklin, Tennessee, on a 400-acre farm with her husband Mike Fisher, and their children. On Thursday, she shared a rare glimpse inside the property to show off her majestic Christmas tree, which featured ornaments revealing her sons' faces.

In the image shared on her Instagram Story, Carrie's towering tree was lit with lights and festive decorations, including one with 'Jacob' written underneath a photo of the four-year-old. Another featured an adorable picture of Isaiah wearing a Santa hat.

"Fisher family Christmas tree 2023!" Carrie wrote across the image.

Carrie Underwood's Christmas tree features ornaments with her sons' faces

Carrie and Mike reportedly spent $3 million on their sprawling land in 2011 and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and a lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having a walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher live in Tennessee with their sons

Recently, Carrie has been sharing lots of photos of her expansive garden – which she calls her "happy place" – after adding an impressive greenhouse to the land, which also boasts a beautiful orchard that has countless trees growing apples and peaches, and a spacious garden shed.

The singer is a strong believer in growing her produce and she has a variety of fruits and vegetables on her land including mushrooms, zucchini, squash blossoms, berries, watermelons, and tomatoes.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood shows off her vast selection of homegrown produce

Last year, the mom-of-two admitted she turns to her garden when she needs to experience some calmness in her hectic life. "My garden is one of my happy places," she captioned a video on Instagram.

"When I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours," she added.

© Instagram Carrie's garden is her 'happy place'

Meanwhile, Carrie has returned to Sin City to resume her Reflection residency at Resorts World Las Vegas after wrapping up a string of shows in September.

Her first night was on November 29, and she will perform several other shows up until December 16. In September, Carrie shared the exciting news that her residency will return in 2024.

Carrie Underwood is back in Las Vegas for her 'Reflection' residency

"Big news for 2024!! I'm so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March," she posted on Instagram.

She continued: "We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven't seen it yet, come see us! Tickets on sale Mon, Sept 18 at 10am PT. Fan Club pre-sale Thurs, Sept 14."

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Carrie Underwood will be back in Vegas in 2024

Fans went wild for news about her Las Vegas residency and commented: "I gotta go to this one," and "Was waiting for this!!! So excited to finally start planning my LA/Vegas trip."

