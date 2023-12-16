Strictly's Dianne Buswell's chic minimalist living space in £3.5m home would fit in at Soho House

All eyes are on professional ballroom and Latin dancer Dianne Buswell as she is one of the three pros taking their celeb partner through to the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final. But when she's not busting a move or two on the BBC ballroom floor, the Australian dancer, 34, can be found kicking back with her boyfriend and former Strictly star Joe Sugg, 32, at their stunning home in Sussex.

It is their chic living room that has caught our eyes. The pair looked adorable posing together for a stylish snap in their new abode. The space epitomises minimalism with its cream wood-panelled walls, a timeless touch, dark hardwood floors and jute rugs which add a rustic feel.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne posed in their stunning home

The room also features a few accessories – a stone pot housing a plant pot, an oversized mirror in a textured cream frame and a ladder shelving unit adorned with climbing houseplants which added a sense of life and colour to the space.

© Instagram Her home is so calm

In another shot in Dianne's carousel of recent photos, the dancer showed off the right side of the room which featured another oversized mirror, this time in a frame with a stylish metallic finish, a marble and oak coffee table and more houseplants to liven up the space.

The minimalist feel of the room would not at all be out of place at Soho House, known for its pared-back aesthetic.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe have recently moved to Sussex

Dianne and Joe have not long put up their Christmas tree in their fabulous home. Dianne showed off the pair's downstairs living room looking festive with a tree covered in warm fairy lights and dainty hanging ornaments.

The pair cosied up by the tree in a sweet selfie showing off an uber-minimalist living room, a clear theme in their new home, with panelling on the walls and a plush cream sofa.

One fan delighted in seeing such a sweet photo of the Strictly stars. "Awwwww you two are so cute. Who’d have thought five years ago you were doing 'This Years' Love' and it’s still this years' love every year," referencing the David Gray song the pair danced to on the hit BBC ballroom show.

Purchasing their stunning Sussex home is a new venture for the pair who have been together since 2018. Joe and Dianne swapped their four-bedroom detached home – which they listed for £1.35 million earlier this year – for an impressive property near Brighton. They dropped £3.5 million on the five-bedroom property formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk, according to the Mail Online.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe met on Strictly

Vlogger Joe and his girlfriend have been making the most of the beautiful natural surroundings of their new bolthole. The pair have shared photos cuddled up enjoying time away from the spotlight lapping up the sunshine on the pebble beach of Brighton. Joe looked so content in a pair of sunnies whilst the pro dancer looked gorgeous in a pair of red-tinted sunglasses, a trendy cream borg coat and a bright bandana in her hair.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe making the most of the Sussex seaside

The pair now live near Joe's famous vlogging sister Zoe Sugg, her fiancé and fellow vlogger Alfie Deyes, and their two daughters, Ottilie, two, and newborn Novie.

Dianne also shared a photo for Joe's birthday where the pair made the most of the lush surroundings by enjoying a delicious lunch at Bolney Wine Estate in Hayward's Heath. The star marked the occasion with an adorable array of photos of Joe at home captioned: "Happiest of birthdays to my lego-loving, sunflower-growing, metal-detecting, cat whisper boyfriend. You are one of a kind and I’m so lucky to have you. happy birthday my love."