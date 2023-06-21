Nicola Peltz Beckham shares rare glimpse inside billionaire father’s mansion

Brooklyn Beckham's wife has a close bond with both her parents who own multiple properties

Nicola Peltz Beckham is a proud daddy’s girl, so naturally, Father’s Day is a special occasion in the Peltz household. The actress celebrated the day by sharing a sweet clip of her billionaire father on social media, and it’s evident the two share the closest of bonds.

In the video, Nelson Peltz serenaded his daughter, one of his eight children, with Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me To The Moon.’ Nicola’s model mother Claudia Heffner was also pictured in the clip, looking elegant in all-black – a style note Nicola clearly inherited from her parent.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham hugs Nicola Peltz Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show

The video offered fans a sneak peek into Nelson’s beautiful property. The space featured high ceilings, white walls, an antique runner, polished wooden floors, a large mirror, a pristine white carpet, tall lamps, rounded table, moody golden lighting, and plants.

Other décor included black and white wall photographs, rails of freshly pressed suits and dresses hanging on a rail and white doors.

© Instagram Nicola and her father Nelson are very close

Nicola captioned the wholesome post: “Happy Father’s Day dad! I hope you have the most perfect day! Thank you for always being there for me and supporting my dreams, you’re the wind beneath [my] wings. I love you more than I could ever begin to put into words! You’re the most amazing dad and I’m so lucky to be your daughter! Btw you should’ve been a singer.”

© Instagram Nelson Peltz is an American billionaire

Her fans adored the rare glimpse into the Peltz’s family life. “Your Dad is a legend! I miss you angel,” one friend wrote, while another said: “Nelson is the best. Miss seeing you all.” A third added: “He’s got a great voice!” and a fourth noted: “Oh! He's adorable. Happy Father's day to him!”

Who is Nelson Peltz?

Nelson Peltz is an American billionaire businessman and investor. He is a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, an alternative investment management fund based in New York.

© Instagram Nicola with her parents Nelson and Claudia

He and former fashion model Claudia got married in 1985 and went on to welcome eight children, the youngest of whom is Nicola. Heffner is his third wife. He was previously married to Cynthia Abrams.

© Instagram Nicola is one of eight children

Peltz’s primary home residence is Montsorrel, in Palm Beach, Florida. He also owns a stunning property in New York, where his daughter and her husband Brooklyn Beckham reside when not in London, Miami or LA.

Speaking about her parents, Nicola revealed to Cosmopolitan: "My parents have been together more than 40 years, and they always make fun of each other. My dad is just so cute. When my mom leaves the room, he’s always just like, 'She’s so beautiful.' They still act like young kids in love.”