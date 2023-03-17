Nicola Peltz Beckham confesses 'silly' sleeping arrangements with husband Brooklyn at $11m home The couple sold their Beverly Hills mansion ahead of their wedding

Nicola Peltz Beckham, 27, has admitted that her husband Brooklyn, 23, was "panicking" ahead of their wedding in April 2022, as it marked the first night they spent apart.

The actress opened up about the couple's unusual sleeping arrangements in a chat with Cosmopolitan, even admitting that they were "silly". They previously lived in an $11million Beverly Hills property which they sold in March ahead of their nuptials, which Nicola admitted she now regrets. See where Brooklyn stays with his parents Victoria and David in the UK in the video below...

After temporarily considering a move to Florida, they relocated to Nicola's Los Angeles bachelorette pad, where she stayed prior to moving in with Brooklyn in the first place.

Nicola and Brooklyn reportedly "spend every night together" – even when he has work commitments on the other side of the country.

Nicola and Brooklyn moved from their £11m home to the actress' LA apartment

When asked how they nurture their relationship, she replied: "Even with work travel, we work around it. Like, he had to do one-day on-set in L.A. last year when we were in New York, but he never slept there.

"He was so silly. I was like, 'You can go have a night at the apartment.' And he said no. So he woke up at, I don’t know, 2 a.m. to get a very, very early flight and then flew right back after," Nicola continued.

The couple have previously shown off their neutral interiors

Brooklyn previously told HELLO! that he hadn't struggled with his relocation to the US and moving away from his family, explaining: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

While the glimpses they have shared inside their home have revealed a large beige bedroom and a vast kitchen with two islands, it's not as jaw-dropping as Nicola's family residence.

Her parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz own a $103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach, where Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot. It spans 44,000 square feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views.

