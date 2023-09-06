Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham currently reside in the same US apartment that Nicola lived in during her bachelorette days.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old model Nicola shared a rare glimpse inside their private abode, revealing a very sentimental feature indeed.

While filming from the kitchen, the star gave a look at the lounge where there is an entire wall of personal photographs, magazine covers and keepsake trinkets. And unsurprisingly, many of the images feature her husband Brooklyn, who she often puts on loved up displays with. See their unique gallery wall…

WATCH: Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals vast tribute wall to husband Brooklyn inside super-chic home

The few looks inside the property show that the couple prefer white interiors with luxurious furnishings, and we can be sure the residence smells divine too as Nicola has revealed her scent obsession.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories with her 2.8m followers, she gushed over her 'Tabitha' candle, from her friend Andie Jane's eponymous brand.

Alongside the image, Nicola wrote: "You make incredible candles @andiejjane and fully organic so proud of you! It smells sooooo good! I have them all over my apt."

The blonde beauty positioned the candle in her bathroom, next to some glass storage jars, an electric toothbrush and a box of tissues. The vanity unit counter is a high-shine gloss, which is the same finish as the giant kitchen island the couple have in their kitchen.

The couple parted ways with their former residence

Did you know that the couple parted ways with their first ever home together? And they've even admitted they regret the decision.

When Nicola graced the cover of Cosmopolitan UK, she remarked that the couple regret selling their first home together, a $11million Beverly Hills property, calling the idea "silly".

© Instagram / @brooklynpeltzbeckham Brooklyn has admitted he misses elements of UK living

"We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. And now we're saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds," the actress said.

Will Brooklyn and Nicola ever move to the UK?

© Photo: Instagram It's unlikely the couple will move to the UK anytime soon

While Brooklyn has admitted missing things about his former UK life, such as a Sunday Roast, Nicola seems reluctant to want to relocate in the future. "I would say no, but you never know," Nicola told Tatler when asked about the prospects of the move, adding: "Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."