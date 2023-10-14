Simone Biles' husband shares rare look into pair's home life as Olympian reveals incredible career news

Jonathan Owens is one proud husband! The NFL star couldn't help but share a sweet snap of himself with wife Simone Biles at home on the sofa after she broke another incredible gymnastics record.

The gymnast received a fifth skill named after her this past week, after becoming the first woman to successfully perform the Yurchenko double pike during the World Championships; it is now named "Biles II". She is also now the most awarded gymnast in the sport’s history after winning 34 medals across her career following her win during the all-round championship gold event at the recent championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

In the casual snap, Simone wore a peach-colored sweater and was makeup free with her hair loose over her shoulders, as she took the selfie, with Jonathan cuddling into her side. Behind them was their open-plan kitchen.

© Instagram Jonathan shared this rare snap of their laidback home life

"World championships!!!!! whew Antwerp will always hold a special place in my heart. The first time I got a skill named after me was in this arena & 10 years later I got my 5th skill named…" she captioned a carousel of pictures of herself at the event and on the podium.

"I’m speechless. I’m honored. I’m excited and I’m blessed! Doing it for the little girl who fell in love with the sport!!!!! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love & support."

Simone Biles perform the Yurchenko double pike

Other Team US gymnasts were quick to share their love, with Sunisa Lee calling Simone "my idol,"and Jade Carey writing; "So proud of you."

"It’s an honor to be able to watch you! You are such a huge role model & fantastic sports woman & the nicest person ever who not only supports her own team but also others who you compete against," added one fan. "It’s been amazing watching you come back & smash it & seeing you smile & looking the happiest ever! You go girl & congratulations on being the best in the world again."

Simone and Jonathan, who plays for the Green Bay Packers, enjoyed a second wedding in front of family and friends on the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos, in Mexico, complete with a live cellist performance.

But their first wedding was a more intimate affair as the pair completed their legal requirements in a ceremony in Houston Texas.

"I do, officially Owens," Simone captioned a carousel of pictures of the pair taken by Houston-based photographer Rachel Taylor in April 2023. Simone, 26, wore a gorgeous four-tiered chiffon floor-length dress with a plunging halter neck neckline, and open-toed white heels.

The world-famous Oympian kept her long hair tied up in a simple yet romantic ponytail by stylist and glam expert Jazmine Johnson. She held a gorgeous spring bouquet by bespoke floral designer Maggie Bailey.

"My person, forever," Jonathan captioned his own post which featured pictures of the pair walking down a marble staircase, and Jonathan dipping his new bride for a kiss.