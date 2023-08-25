Millie Bobby Brown larks around in shorts inside dream kitchen in new video

Stranger Things actress Millie has shared her morning routine with fans from her private kitchen

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown splits her time between London and Atlanta, Georgia and this week she shared a look inside her stunning US kitchen that she shares with parents Robert and Kelly.

Speaking to the camera, she says: "Today I'm in my kitchen… thriving, and I'm going to make my morning coffee," and she continues to curate the drink using products from her own Florence brand such as coffee concentrate.

See Millie Bobby Brown busy in her kitchen

Behind the star, her beautiful cooking space was there to be admired with an ornate range hood, mermaid splashback tiles and handy pot washer.

Millie's kitchen features marble countertops and has been decorated with white walls and cupboards.

© Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram The star lives with her parents

Eagle-eyed fans will notice the cute accessories on the hob, including a floral-adorned teapot, rustic oil bottles and a wooden board with the word 'EAT' etched on it.

"Make my morning coffee with me!," Millie captioned the clip and fans loved the insight. "We need millie youtube channel," declared one fan, and British singer Pixie Lott even added: "This looooks yummmmmmmy."

As well as crafting the drink, the hilarious video also included Millie breaking into song, hugging and kissing her dog and dancing around the space. She moved backwards to bust some moves, giving fans a glimpse at her casual outfit – a white ribbed crop top and black shorts with belt detail.

Occasionally Millie uses her Instagram account to give fans a look inside her private residences, and each time, they are very impressed with the grand space.

In one snap, Millie was seen with one of her pet pooches in an idyllic pool, which could be located at her family's Atlanta pad. The five-star feature is surrounded by AstroTurf and there is a glimpse of rattan garden furniture.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown engaged to?

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown looked stunning beside her fiancé Jake Bongiovi

The young actress was proposed to by Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, known as Jake, in April 2023.

Sharing the news with her fans on Instagram, Millie shared an adorable black and white photograph showing her cradling her beau. She penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

© Instagram Millie and Jake began dating in 2021

The Godzilla star hasn't yet shared details of her engagement ring, but a glittering oval diamond worn on her ring finger certainly caught our attention.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told HELLO!: "Millie's giant diamond appears to be around 5 carats. I estimate the value is close to $150,000."