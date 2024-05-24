Everything Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 21, have said about wedding day

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 20, has been planning her wedding to Jake Bongiovi for over a year.

Amid reports that the pair have married in a small intimate ceremony, let's take a look at everything the pair have shared.

© Kristina Bumphrey Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown in 2022

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about her wedding? ​​​​

Millie had not publicly revealed her wedding date "because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once, and to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me".

But she did share that "the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life".

© Getty Images Millie's engagement ring belonged to her mother

How did Millie meet Jake?

Millie and Jake – who is the son of Bon Jovi frontman, Jon – first met on Instagram. “We met on Instagram, the [good] old Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then … what can I say?” she said during an interview.

After directly messaging each other for a while, they met in person and they were spotted together for the first time in early 2021 in New York City, days after he first posted a selfie with the actress and called her his 'BFF'.

How did Jake propose to Millie?

Jake proposed in April 2023 during a vacation with Jake's parents – Bon Jovi frontman, Jon and his wife, Dorothea Hurley. Jake took Millie out for a solo dive – the pair bonded over diving and received their licenses together – and after reaching their destination, Jake presented Millie with a shell.

She later shared the news with her fans on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's 'Lover' in her caption.

The heartwarming post featured an adorable black and white photograph showing her cradling her beau. She penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

Did Millie lose her engagement ring?

When Jake proposed under water, he did so by presenting Millie with a shell. "I turn it over and it's a ring," she recalled on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, before recreating Jake's facial expressions and mumbling, as if she was underwater.

Millie then raised her thumb, explaining: "Because this means, 'I wanna go up,' so that technically would mean like, 'No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up.'"

She then revealed she instead gestured with the 'okay' sign to say her answer was yes, but when they got to the surface, disaster struck as her engagement ring slipped off her finger and plummeted through the water, forcing Jake to five back down to find it.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals how she nearly lost her engagement ring

What has Millie said about becoming a wife?

The 20-year-old previously told Glamour that she had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her fiancé.

"That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. 'I was like, 'Oh, I do want this'."

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023

Where do Millie and Jake live?

The couple lives on a farm in Georgia with their nine dogs, four cats, two donkeys, two sheep, two cows, three goats, and one pony. They also foster 23 dogs. In early May they shared a snap of their latest adopted dog, the sweetly named Ruth.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Millie was affectionately cradling the little pup in her hands. She captioned the image: "Meet our newest pup Ruth".

Their growing farm family however has led to rumors of a pregnancy after neighbors become suspicious after Millie was spotted buying diapers. However it was for a newborn lamb, named Norman, whom Millie was raising in her own bed, and whom she bottle fed until he was grown.

"He wore a nappy and then I had to buy nappies and people thought I was pregnant!" she added.

Does Millie want children?

"My dream was to have a baby," she previously said, sharing that she has always known that she wants children. "I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," she added.

Will Bon Jovi perform at his son's wedding?

© Getty Images Millie was supported by Jake Bongiovi and his parents Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi at her latest premiere

Jon was named MusiCares Person of the Year in February but now Jake's father has a more important title – father-in-law.

The iconic rock star was honored by the Recording Academy’s philanthropic organization for his contributions to music and philanthropy, and when asked whether he would perform at the nuptials of the couple, he told People magazine: "Yes, definitely."