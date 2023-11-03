Monty Don shares magical photo of his garden where eight of his dogs are buried

Monty Don and his wife Sarah are currently grieving the loss of their beloved dog, Nellie.

The Labrador, who was eight years old, sadly died last week and Monty shared an emotional post about the loss of their much-loved pet on his blog, along with several shots of his garden, bathed in early evening sunlight, where he revealed Nell has been buried.

Writing on his blog, Monty shared that Nellis is not the only of his dogs laid to rest in his garden, sharing: "At the end of October my lovely dog Nellie finally ended her struggle with the cancer that she had been diagnosed with in June and she is now buried in the coppice alongside Nigel and the other six dogs that have been part of our family for the 32 years that we have lived here."

© Instagram Monty Don's dog Ned could just be seen in the shadows

Writing a dedication to Nellie, Monty continued: "She was the prettiest, sweetest and most loved of dogs. Quite naughty - she was an arch thief who could melt your heart by gazing soulfully at you having nicked and eaten a freshly baked birthday cake left briefly to cool - but had not a bad bone in her body. We miss her terribly but celebrate the eight years that she enriched our lives."

Nellie, Nigel and the other six family dogs are all buried in the gorgeous grounds of Monty and Sarah's home, with Monty posting a photo of the sunsetting over the sprawling area, writing: "Down the garden path into the sunset."

The gardener's fans loved the photo, commenting: "So beautiful Monty, the circle of sunlight is perfectly placed isn't it, just perfectly adds that dreamlike quality doesn't it? I love this so much."

Another added: "Beautiful Monty. Makes me think of Nell shining her golden light down on you," while a third commented: "Breathtakingly beautiful. Thank you so much for sharing."

Monty's Dog Nellie sadly died in October

Referring to Nellie's passing, another fan wrote: "Nellie's bright light/orb is there as well."

Monty's youngest dog, Ned, can be seen in the photo peeping through the hedge, and fans were delighted to see him make an appearance during what is likely a confusing time for the pooch.

"A beautiful photo with Ned outlined in the setting sunshine," one said, with another commenting: "A wistful photo, with Ned there in the shadows."

We're glad Monty is able to find the beauty during these dark days.

