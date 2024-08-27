Princess Anne's spectacular conservatory at Gatcombe Park is ideal for family hosting

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence live at Gatcombe Park and the pair are close neighbours with the Princess Royal's two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, who also live on the sprawling 730-acre estate in Gloucestershire with their respective families.

Princess Anne, 74, resides in the main house, a Grade-II listed building which was a wedding gift from her late mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1976.

The impressive property features enormous reception rooms, lounges, a study, a library and a billiards room.

© JUSTIN TALLIS Princess Anne resides at Gatcombe in Gloucestershire

Now that Peter and Zara, along with Zara's husband Mike Tindall and their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas, both live close to their mum, it's not surprising that the family have ensured they have plenty of space to come together for joint celebrations.

The family already has their famous 'party barn' to utilise - a converted barn with high-beamed ceilings, a fully fitted kitchen, and a wine fridge ideal for soirées - but Anne's enormous home also has a spectacular conservatory to the side of the building, which would be ideal for hosting dinner parties and family get-togethers.

© Tim Graham Gatcombe Park, where Princess Anne lives

From exterior photographs of Gatcombe Park, the west wing of the home has a generously sized, conservatory-style room which has floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass roof.

It appears this orangery-style area is all one room, and while it's not confirmed exactly how the family make the most of this part of Gatcombe, the huge space and beautiful glass ceiling make it the perfect space to place a large dining table in the centre, perhaps for Christmas dinner or family birthday parties.

The glass door and ceiling also allow plenty of daylight to flood the entire room, which would be stunning the summer months and cosy during winter sunsets.

Inside Princess Anne's impressive countryside residence

Princess Anne has rarely shown photographs inside her home, only giving royal fans a glimpse of what the rooms might look like during a Zoom call from her study, and when she and Timothy were pictured watching television in their living room.

© Getty Gatcombe is an enormous estate

The interiors of the rest of the home, however, remain a mystery.

In 2021, a photograph was shared on the royal family's official Instagram page, showing Anne and her husband, 69, relaxing on their sofa while watching sport.

© Instagram Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence at home in Gatcombe

The room featured classic wooden accents such as wooden bookcases and a wooden cabinet, though the television is far more modern.

The Princess Royal has also kept cosy, patterned sofas in the room for them to rest and watch TV. The photo also showed plenty of trinkets, framed photographs and beautiful paintings all in the modestly sized lounge.