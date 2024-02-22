David Beckham's fridge in sprawling Cotswolds kitchen is the biggest you've ever seen

David Beckham might have made his fortune from his freekicks and iconic skills on the football pitch, but the former England club Captain is a keen chef and loves nothing more than cooking up a storm for his family.

So it's fitting that he and wife Victoria have a seriously impressive cooking space at their country estate in the Cotswolds.

The famous couple, who are parents Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, bought the huge farmhouse property in 2018 and it's now estimated to be worth around £12 million.

© Instagram David Beckham loves cooking up a storm in the kitchen

It's safe to say the family have made it their own – and the kitchen is a sight to behold.

David previously shared a video of him and his daughter making burritos in their huge kitchen, but it was the fridge that immediately caught our eye due to the incredible size!

As the video panned to the 48-year-old grabbing some ingredients from the fridge, the sheer scale of the fridge was shown in all its glory. The fridge is also pretty stylish too with it being hidden by navy wooden doors, meaning it's tucked away and in theme with the neutral and muted tones of the whole room.

Have you ever wanted to take a peek inside the fridges of the rich and famous? We certainly have, and David gave his followers a glimpse inside during the video and it looks like the Beckhams have fully stocked shelves with plenty of condiments, jars, meats, vegetables and more.

The fridge also has a double door, meaning there's a generous amount of space for both chilled and frozen goods.

© Instagram The Beckham's impressive fridge at their home in the Cotswolds

The rest of the former footballer's kitchen in the Cotswolds is no less impressive. In the corner sits a huge stone oven, perfect for cooking authentic Italian pizzas. Next to that is a tall cabinet full of jugs, jars and fancy glassware.

David and Victoria have opted for a traditional Aga oven for cooking and it fits in with the rustic theme perfectly.

© Instagram We can't get over the size of the Beckham's fridge

We're also big fans of their wooden-topped island which is the focal point of the kitchen and runs horizontally across the floor – meaning there's plenty of space for preparing and eating.

Above the island hangs a large rack on which they store their pots and pans. There are also a couple of spotlights for extra lighting while preparing meals.

David and Victoria spend plenty of time at their country bolthole when they're not residing the city.

© Netflix The Beckham's home in the Cotswolds

In addition to the massive kitchen, the farmhouse has many amenities including a football pitch, for David and Romeo to polish off their skills, a plunge pool, an Estonian-style sauna and a safari-style tent in the garden for outdoor cooking and alfresco dining.

There are also multiple living areas to relax in with cosy fireplaces, gorgeous Chesterfield sofas, and a dining area perfect for hosting family meals on special occasions and holidays.

The former footballer and ex-Spice Girls singer also recruited a Chelsea Flower Show winner to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale" garden which boasts its own natural swimming pond.