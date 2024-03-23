Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of stunning Spring detail inside West London dining room

As a fashion designer and former popstar, Victoria Beckham has been exposed to a wealth of inspiration when it comes to interior design. And as the owner of three incredible properties, it's safe to say she seldom puts a foot wrong.

On Friday, the mother-of-four gave fans a glimpse of a stunning spring addition to her enviable West London dining room.

Inside The Beckhams' Stunning Homes

Taking to her Instagram account, Victoria posted a photo of her middle son, Romeo sitting in a cosy black armchair that is positioned in the nook of the beautiful bay windows at the front of the family home.

On the table next to him sat a vase full of blooming cherry blossoms. The vase was placed on a wooden table. VB simply tagged her son in the candid at-home snap, as he slouched into the comfort of the chair wearing a cosy brown hoody.

VB showed off her beautiful spring addition to her home

Last month, VB shared a quick look at even more of the family space when she posted a video promoting her new beauty collaboration with Melanie Grant Skin.

In the video, fans could see so many stylish details of the Holland Park abode. As the camera panned around, it caught a look at the beautiful fireplace that lives along one side of the dining room.

The details inside Victoria's beautiful dining room couldn't be more glamorous

The fireplace features a cream mantlepiece and is framed by two black lamps fixed into the wall on either side. Over the top, the fashion designer placed a leafy green garland.

As for the dining table, Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, opted for a hardwood table top with bench-style seating. The large table was decorated with little candlesticks in an ultra-chic burnt orange shade.

The Beckham's country kitchen has a log burner and exposed brick walls

The spacious room leads on to the family's deep black kitchen. Think, black marble surfaces and stainless steel units. The cooking space in the couple's £31 million mansion couldn't be more different to their country kitchen inside their Costwold country home.

Whilst the husband and wife duo have still opted for a darker colour scheme in the idyllic rural abode it is broken up by exposed brick walls. The Beckhams certainly are fans of a fireplace as their country kitchen also features a log burner.

As well as their West London mansion and country home, Victoria and David also own an incredible Miami penthouse inside the One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and features incredible amenities for its 100 tenants.