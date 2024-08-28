Hailey and Justin Bieber's unseen view of private garden terrace at $20m mansion

Justin and Hailey Bieber are no doubt basking in the newborn bubble after the arrival of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple, who wed in 2020, confirmed the wonderful news with a photograph of baby Jack's foot, with the Grammy Award-winning singer confirming his name in the caption.

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, will likely be spending a lot of time at home for the time being at their gorgeous Californian home estimated to be worth around $20 million.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey recently welcomed their first child

The pair are fortunate to live in the stunning mansion which affords them plenty of space including multiple bedrooms, a lavish dining room, a kitchen fit for a chef, and a huge garden.

Justin and Hailey are mostly private about their home and only share a few snaps, but one photo shared on Instagram before Hailey gave birth gave fans a glimpse at their previously unseen garden terrace.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's chic garden terrace

Justin and Hailey looked super glamorous in the snap as they posed side by side in their garden.

The Rhode beauty founder wore a chic red mini dress with pastel yellow shoes and was proudly cradling her bump, while her husband kept things smart-casual in chino shorts and a black shirt with brogues.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber pose on their stunning garden terrace

The couple's terrace caught our eye. Their outdoor area is made up of large grey stone tiles immediately outside the huge floor-to-ceiling doors which are super stylish with their black-rimmed detailing.

Hailey and Justin have also placed a large terracotta flower bed outside the doors, and just above the second set of windows, two large heaters can be seen hanging from the roof for when the chilly evenings draw in.

The view from the pretty terrace also offers a peek inside one of the rooms in their enormous home, and one room appears to be a music room with a drum kit in the corner – perfect for the multi-talented Justin to rehearse.

Justin Bieber confirmed baby Bieber had arrived View post on Instagram

The Biebers' sprawling Californian garden

Another snap shared by Hailey earlier this year shows another angle of their outdoor area and it looks like the family has plenty of land to utilise.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber in the garden of their California home

In this photo, Hailey is seen on the huge lawn of the main garden space, which is likely a short walk away from the main house.

The garden is also tucked away and shielded by trees and tall palms for added privacy for the famous couple. A pretty pergola can also be seen in the background, no doubt a stunning place to enjoy al fresco dining.

In a YouTube video showing off her surprisingly humble kitchen, Hailey mentioned that she and Justin also have a space in their outdoor area to grow herbs, which is ideal for Hailey since she loves nothing more than cooking up a storm.