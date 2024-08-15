Lady Gaga had her fans doing a double take when she unveiled a dramatic transformation on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old looked almost unrecognizable after ditching her platinum blonde locks for straight black hair.

Gaga shared a clip of herself on Instagram sitting at a piano and flashing the peace sign before playing a few keys.

On Thursday, she posted a trio of photos showing off her new look in more detail while rocking a leopard print coat, a black top, and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Her followers adored her dark hair makeover, with one commenting: "The dark hair is giving iconic era!"

A second said: "Next era with dark hair please. I love it!" A third added: "Love your black hair!"

Gaga's transformation is a recent one as it was only last week that she was seen with her brighter locks at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The "Born This Way" singer performed at the opening ceremony with a rendition of "Mon truc en plumes," originally by Zizi Jeanmaire, complete with pink feathers, a black gown, and show-stopping vocals.

It was during the Olympics that she seemingly confirmed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur and tech investor Michael Polansky.



The exciting news was revealed during a casual conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

In a TikTok video posted by Attal on Sunday, July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Michael as "my fiancé" while the trio enjoyed a swimming event together.

While her representatives have yet to comment, the news marks a joyous milestone in the couple's relationship.

In April, the singer first ignited a flurry of engagement speculation after being seen with a striking diamond ring adorning her left ring finger.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2020 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, they went public with their relationship, showcasing their affection during a weekend getaway in Miami for Super Bowl 2020.

Gaga even shared a sweet Instagram photo of them cuddled up on a yacht, captioning it: "We had so much fun in Miami."

Since then, the 13-time Grammy Award winner and Michael have been inseparable. They spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining together, solidifying their bond.

In an interview with Morning Joe in April 2020, she quietly affirmed that their relationship had quickly progressed while promoting her One World: Together at Home concert.

She said during her conversation of her equally philanthropic boyfriend: "With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our cofounder Maya, who I love so very much — they are working with my… the love of my life on something for mental health."

Michael is a Harvard graduate who runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

In January 2021, Michael was by Gaga's side as she performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Michael was also her date to a slew of important events in 2022, most notably the trifecta of the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Grammy Awards, all to celebrate her nominated turn in House of Gucci.

Gaga has been engaged twice before. First, to actor Taylor Kinney, with whom she had a five-year relationship before ending their engagement in 2016, and then talent agent Christian Carino, but the couple split in early 2019 after two years together.

