Jennifer Garner shares barely-seen look into playful parenting style with her three kids

Jennifer Garner, known for keeping her personal life private, recently offered a rare and heartfelt glimpse into her home life with her three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The 52-year-old actress, adored by fans for her down-to-earth charm, shared candid details about her parenting style and life at home, as she opened up about her role as a mother and the everyday moments that make up her family life.

“When it’s just me and my kids on a weekend, I’m constantly making something in the kitchen,” she revealed to AD, laughing as she described how meals often turn into a spontaneous, off-the-stove affair.

Jennifer Garner shares glimpse of personal family photos

“I’m not very good at timing things to come out of the oven or off the stove at the same time,” she confessed. “So, it’s always like, ‘Have your vegetables now, and here comes your main course later!’ It’s all out of order, but they don’t seem to mind.”

Jennifer shares her children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and despite their high-profile split in 2015, the two have managed to co-parent amicably. Family mealtimes in the Garner-Affleck household might not be perfect in structure, but as Jennifer pointed out, they’re always filled with love and laughter.

Jennifer also talked about her kid’s “slumber party room,” a magical space complete with built-in bunk beds that invite a sense of adventure and fun.

“I love having kids over for slumber parties, but I’m also a stickler for sleep. So, having a space where kids can cozy up together is just perfect.”

The proud mother-of-three continued, sharing that she’s kept many of her children’s favorite toys from when they were little, ensuring that younger kids who visit feel welcomed and included.

“Every now and then, the big kids still pull out the old toys and play,” she added fondly. It’s clear that despite their growing up, there’s still a sense of childlike wonder in the house, a sentiment that Jennifer cherishes.

The interview follows an emotional period for Jennifer as her eldest daughter, Violet, headed off to college.

Known for her deep emotional connection with her children, the 13 Going on 30 star admitted she found it incredibly difficult to cope with Violet’s graduation. In May, during Violet’s high school graduation ceremony, Jennifer was seen shedding tears as her daughter marked this significant milestone. Later, she shared an inspirational poem on her Instagram Story as a “back-to-school message for the mamas,” offering words of encouragement to other mothers navigating similar transitions.

During an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Jennifer opened up about how emotional she had been throughout the entire process.

“Every awards ceremony, every final event, everything, I just cried and cried at everything,” she admitted to hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones. As she reflected on the overwhelming experience of seeing her daughter take this next big step in life, Jennifer's vulnerability resonated with many parents going through the same bittersweet journey.

But it wasn’t just Violet’s graduation that had Jennifer feeling emotional. She confessed that she had been “a wreck” for the entire month leading up to the big day, consumed with thoughts of her daughter leaving home. It’s a time of transition for the family, and while Jennifer remains strong, she’s not afraid to show that parenting isn’t always easy—especially when it comes to letting go.

While Jennifer has been adjusting to life with Violet away at college, her ex-husband Ben Affleck has been dealing with personal changes of his own.

The Batman actor recently found himself in the midst of yet another breakup, as his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce after just two years of marriage.

The On the Floor singer, 55, cited April 26, 2024, as the date of separation, although rumors of their split had been swirling since May. The couple had reportedly been keeping their distance for months, with Ben eventually moving out of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which is now up for sale.