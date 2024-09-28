Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's stepson moves into new bedroom - and it's fit for a king
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Wolfie

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie lives with his mother in London

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
 Princess Beatrice's stepson Christopher Woolf lives with his mother Dara Huang who shared a surprising new photo of his new abode on Saturday.

The eight-year-old son of the royal's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who goes by the nickname Wolfie, lives in a London townhouse. 

Christopher Woolf and Princess Beatrice attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, © Getty
Princess Beatrice is a stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie

This weekend, his American architect mother revealed that he has moved out of his bedroom and into a lavishly designed space while his grandparents are visiting.

Wolfie's modern grey bedroom© Instagram
Wolfie has temporarily moved into a new bedroom

The bedroom features a plush double bed with a mirrored wardrobe and grey curtains to match the expansive rug.

The modern space juxtaposes Wolfie's own room which is straight from a toyshop in aesthetic. The accomplished interior designer put her refined taste to one side in creating a playful Minecraft-themed room for her son with graphic wallpaper and a duvet-adorned den for playdates.

Wolfie Huang's minecraft bedroom© Instagram
Wolfie has a Minecraft-themed bedroom

The mother of one revealed her unusual sleeping arrangements with young Wolfie when the pair moved into the Victorian townhouse in a garden square of Chelsea.

Wolfie's minecraft bedroom© Instagram
The room is a child's dream

"That was fun now time for bed. I sleep with my son in his Minecraft room, it's so comfy," Dara confessed, captioning a selfie taken in Wolfie's mirrored wardrobes.

Wolfie's artistic streak

A passionate designer, Dara has encouraged her son to follow in his footsteps and express himself through art.

Wolfie at table drawing in lavish room© Instagram
Wolfie lives in London with mum Dara

She spoke to interiors brand Aucoot about her favourite part of her home. "I think it would be the painting that my son painted," Edoardo's ex revealed. He’s been painting with me since he was three years old, and it’s a piece I did with him. I’ve always loved painting and always found it very therapeutic. 

Dara Huang posing with her son Wolfie© Instagram
Dara and Wolfie spent the summer in Wisconsin

"Over lockdown, I put canvases in my home and I gave him a paintbrush and a piece of charcoal to see what he’d do, and he just went for it, with no fear," the doting mum continued. "I loved that. Adults think so hard about what we’re going to do but kids just go at it, fearlessly, with their creativity. I just love that.

Princess Beatrice with her husband and stepson© Getty
Wolfie spends time with his stepmother Beatrice in London

Dara also revealed that she enjoys painting with her son and together they have created two canvases that are hung in her house.

A home near the Princess

With a pad in London, Wolfie isn't too far from his father and adoring stepmother Princess Beatrice who live in a private £3.5 million property in the Cotswolds with their daughter Sienna, three.

Wolfie with Eugenie and Beatrice and Peter Phillips at the Platinum Pageant © Getty
Wolfie was spotted with Eugenie and Beatrice at the Platinum Pageant

Their home boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms, as well as a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse following renovations.

