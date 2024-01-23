Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi's NYC penthouse is fit for a glamorous Hollywood movie

The interior design of a royal home is something that intrigues many royal fans. What do the homes of British princes and princesses look like? Or what would they look like if they could start from scratch and entirely design their home (or palace) to fit their own modern tastes?

Royal onlookers get quite the insight into the kind of design inspiration that strikes Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi, 40, who heads up a property development and interior design company.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a background in property and design

As Banda Property's founder and chief executive of Banda Property, Edoardo often takes to Instagram to show off the latest interior creations and their latest venture is pretty jaw-dropping.

The son of Italian nobility shared a carousel of photos which has already garnered over 2,000 likes. The first impressive photo of the lot shows a jaw-dropping penthouse living room with floor-to-ceiling windows revealing the New York City skyline. The space featured a neutral colour scheme with paneled walls and a stunning cream sofa facing a large grey coffee table.

The table centrepiece was adorned with decorative ornaments including coffee table books and a fruit bowl. Underneath lay a large rug in a rosy pink shade which added dimension to the minimalist space. The star of the show was an amazing feathered hanging light fitting in a taupe grey colour.

The next shot zoomed in on another part of the room which was adorned with a blush velvet chaise standing next to another coffee table. A marble-effect circular rug covered some of the hardwood floor which was put down in a chevron shape.

In another photo, the camera focused in on a minimalist dining area which seemed to take inspiration from a Scandi aesthetic and featured a table and chairs set that Kim Kardashian would applaud. The set was made from a white and beige marble and the table was dressed with a wire fruit bowl.

© Getty We can only imagine how incredible their home is

Another fabulous light fitting in gold was added to this area of the room which was a far more minimalist affair than the feathered number in the lounge area. A piece of abstract art on the wall above a bare mantlepiece completed the room.

Edoardo has shared an array of gorgeous rooms that Banda have designed. The Princess' husband showed off a stunning minimalist kitchen space with black cabinetry and khaki accents. Our favourite feature was the shelving built into the marble wall that housed decorative elements like a painting and a couple of wine glasses.

We can only imagine the expertise Edoardo will have no doubt plowed into the home he shares with his wife and two-year-old daughter Sienna.

© Instagram/Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo share a daughter, Sienna

Amongst the luxurious designs, Edoardo uses his Instagram to pen heartfelt messages to his nearest and dearest. On little Sienna's birthday, the doting dad wrote: "Happy Birthday Baby Girl. You bring us so much love and joy every day," with a string of heart emojis.

© Alamy Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wed in private in 2020

He also marked his wedding anniversary with Princess Beatrice last July. "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world," he said. "I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx".