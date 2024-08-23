Rochelle Humes' understated suit on This Morning looked like it should have a designer price tag (but it doesn't)

Rochelle Humes is a big fan of her designer labels, but she also loves the high-street, and this week on This Morning, the 35-year-old fashion star proved she can trick us all into thinking high-street is pricier than it is.

From her River Island bodycon dress (which instantly sold out) to a two-piece suit from Karen Millen, she's a pro at nailing quiet luxury on a budget.

The former girlband singer turned entrepreneur turned TV host looked incredible on Friday's show wearing a camel coloured tailored suit from Karen Millen. Both the short-sleeved jacket and the matching trousers are currently on sale on the website, and available in all sizes. This is your lucky day!

© Instagram Karen Millen was the suit of choice for Rochelle Humes on This Morning

If camel isn't your colour, it also comes in a gorgeous bright red and a very sophisticated black. The straight-leg trousers provide a flattering, relaxed fit and a comfortable high waistline. The matching jacket is unique as it's short-sleeved and boasts a fitted silhouette, a V neckline, and is perfect for this unpredictable weather we are facing right now in the UK.

Rochelle styled this outfit with a pair of toffee-coloured patent pointy heels from ASOS, but the suit would look equally very cool with strappy sandals or white trainers if you're after a more casual look.

Shop Rochelle's outfit

EXACT MATCH: Karen Millen Tailored Suit © Karen Millen SHOP SUIT ON KAREN MILLEN

EXACT MATCH: ASOS DESIGN Sharp Slingback Chain Detail Kitten Heeled Shoes © ASOS £32 AT ASOS

GET THE LOOK: Abbott Lyon Rope Teardrop Stud Earrings © Abbott Lyon £49.50 at abbott lyon

The wife of Marvin Humes kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for luxe-looking gold statement earrings from Maudella London and her go-to Cartier Love bangles. Her hair and makeup both looked picture perfect, and her short poker-straight bob screamed elegance.

Friday's show was Rochelle's final day hosting on This Morning as she's off on a family holiday to Spain. The mum-of-three posted a video from the plane to tell her followers how much of a fun time she'd had hosting the show.

"Just wanted to say I had the best week ever with Joel [Dommett] on This Morning this week. Honestly, we had the most fun and it was rounded up to see Rylan, or so I thought, until I checked my Instagram."

© Shutterstock Joel Dommett and Rochelle Humes interviewed Rylan Clark about his new TV show Dating Naked UK

The TV star was referring to guest Rylan Clark posting a photo of himself with his finger on his lips to Rochelle's Instagram feed, telling her 2.3 million followers: "She's left her phone unlocked x"

Rochelle's husband Marvin commented: "Haha she's gonna be fuming"

For the show, Rochelle was styled by a glam squad consisting of stylist Amber Jackson, hairstylist Maurice Flynn and makeup artist Huda Okuonghae.