Rochelle Humes' understated suit on This Morning looked like it should have a designer price tag (but it doesn't)

Rochelle Humes is a big fan of her designer labels, but she also loves the high-street, and this week on This Morning, the 35-year-old fashion star proved she can trick us all into thinking high-street is pricier than it is.
From her River Island bodycon dress (which instantly sold out) to a two-piece suit from Karen Millen, she's a pro at nailing quiet luxury on a budget.
The former girlband singer turned entrepreneur turned TV host looked incredible on Friday's show wearing a camel coloured tailored suit from Karen Millen. Both the short-sleeved jacket and the matching trousers are currently on sale on the website, and available in all sizes. This is your lucky day!
If camel isn't your colour, it also comes in a gorgeous bright red and a very sophisticated black. The straight-leg trousers provide a flattering, relaxed fit and a comfortable high waistline. The matching jacket is unique as it's short-sleeved and boasts a fitted silhouette, a V neckline, and is perfect for this unpredictable weather we are facing right now in the UK.
Rochelle styled this outfit with a pair of toffee-coloured patent pointy heels from ASOS, but the suit would look equally very cool with strappy sandals or white trainers if you're after a more casual look.
Shop Rochelle's outfit
The wife of Marvin Humes kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for luxe-looking gold statement earrings from Maudella London and her go-to Cartier Love bangles. Her hair and makeup both looked picture perfect, and her short poker-straight bob screamed elegance.
Friday's show was Rochelle's final day hosting on This Morning as she's off on a family holiday to Spain. The mum-of-three posted a video from the plane to tell her followers how much of a fun time she'd had hosting the show.
"Just wanted to say I had the best week ever with Joel [Dommett] on This Morning this week. Honestly, we had the most fun and it was rounded up to see Rylan, or so I thought, until I checked my Instagram."
The TV star was referring to guest Rylan Clark posting a photo of himself with his finger on his lips to Rochelle's Instagram feed, telling her 2.3 million followers: "She's left her phone unlocked x"
Rochelle's husband Marvin commented: "Haha she's gonna be fuming"
For the show, Rochelle was styled by a glam squad consisting of stylist Amber Jackson, hairstylist Maurice Flynn and makeup artist Huda Okuonghae.